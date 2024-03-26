Prior to Their Breakup, Kim Kardashian ‘Wanted Babies’ With Odell Beckham Jr.

After dating for six months, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and reality TV star Kim Kardashian are no longer together. However, after only a few months of dating, Kardashian thought her ex-lover Beckham Jr. would be her ideal sperm donor. As per LifeStyle, a source recently claimed that Kardashian believed they would have a 'beautiful baby'.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are no longer together after just 6 months of dating. pic.twitter.com/xp5aGLOPus — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) March 25, 2024

The source informed the outlet, "She wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell — he has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be. She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!" North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, are the four children she already has with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The insider further added, "Kim doesn’t want to scare Odell off, but she’d love to get this in motion because she wants to beat Bianca [Censori] and Kanye to the punch!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

By attending Jay-Z and Beyonce's post-Oscars party at Chateau Marmont earlier this month, Kardashian and Beckham Jr. contributed to the increasing rumors about their relationship. Kardashian made waves last week when she shared her most recent photo with the enigmatic text, 'miss u'. Since she has been connected to Odell since last September, many speculated that she could have been talking about missing her new partner. A source recently confirmed to The Daily Mail, "They're not seeing each other anymore right now."

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham’s year long relationship has ended. This comes after the Reality Actress got criticized after expressing her needs to have kids with Odell stating “He has good genetics” pic.twitter.com/a1HIilNyLp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 24, 2024

The reason the ex-couple allegedly kept their affair a secret was because of Beckham Jr.'s two-year-old son Zydn and to prevent Kardashian's ex-husband, West, from taking offense.

Another insider informed The Daily Mail at the time, "Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps. She is not seeing anyone else right now – at least not that her close friends know of." In February, the insider informed the news site that Kardashian kept her connection with the football player a secret so as not to draw attention to herself as a 'homewrecker.' This is because his long-term lover Wood broke up with him before the two started dating.

Sources close to Kim Kardashian tell life & style magazine that she’s been wanting a 5th baby & hopes to have it with Odell Beckham Jr.



Source also said that Kim can’t stop imagining how beautiful their baby would be because of his genetics pic.twitter.com/8gcaI4dh0f — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 23, 2024

The source added, "Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons. One is that he has a one-year-old son with his ex-Lauren Woods. They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim – branding Kim a homewrecker."

Kardashian previously dated comedian Pete Davidson. The couple's relationship was severely damaged by many harsh remarks made by West, who at the time criticized Davidson in several social media postings. According to the source, their decision to keep their affair a secret was partly motivated by West's threat to hurt them, much like he did when Kardashian dated Davidson.