Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Finally Reveal Baby Tatum's Face on ‘The Kardashians'

Khloe Kardashian, 39, and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 32, have introduced their son Tatum's face on camera in a preview clip for the July 20 episode of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu, just in time for his first birthday next month. The long-awaited reveal of baby Tatum's face is finally happening, thanks to Khloe Kardashian.

In the sneak peek for the next episode of ‘The Kardashians’ Khloe, Kim, and Kris are all seen conversing when Tristan Thompson enters the room with baby Tatum. The 11-month-old is dressed in a blue onesie and is seen sleeping in his dad's arms. Tristan goes on to say, “Thank you so much, from me and my family, I don't know what I would do without you guys right now,” and at the same time, the camera moves to show Jenner's eyes filled with tears.

Koko previously introduced Tatum to her Instagram followers in March, so this isn't the first time his face has been seen. For the reality show, however, this is the first time she has shown his whole face.

Khloe and her ex, Tristan also have a daughter named True, who was born in 2018. During this season of ‘The Kardashians’, the co-founder of Good American opens up about co-parenting with Tristan. While opening up to Scott Disick, she says, “I forgive Tristan, It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done. But I forgive Tristan for me because I gotta let that s*** go. I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bulls***.”

Khloe made it clear early on in Season 3 of the show that she had no intention of reconciling with the father of her children. According to the reports, Khloe confessed, “We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side, What’s done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to ‘punish’ him because I’m not getting back with him.”

The mother of two said in one of the episodes of ‘The Kardashians’, “The first couple months are really wild, he sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now, and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy. You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is,” while discussing building her bond with her son Tatum. In the same episode, Kardashian spoke openly about the challenges she faced after welcoming her son Tatum via surrogacy. She confessed, “Compare it to True and him, it’s a different experience, The connection ... took days with True. With him, it's taking months, and we still don’t have a complete bond.”

