Here’s Why Selena Gomez’s Fans Mercilessly Trolled Her Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez recently shut down trolls and haters over her alleged on-and-off feud with her close friend, Francia Raisa. The Only Murders in the Building actress posted a sweet birthday wish on Instagram for the How I Met Your Father actress with the caption - "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you." For those who don't know Raisa has been a lifesaver for Gomez back in 2017 when she donated one of her kidneys to the Monte Carlo actress who has been diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease. However, Raisa has claimed that Gomez fans have been attacking her ever since and she has been subjected to online trolling for sharing a bond with the Calm Down hitmaker.

Back in September 2017, Gomez shared a lengthy post detailing her lupus journey and the subsequent kidney transplant while also thanking her close friend. She captioned the post - "I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me before and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

However, things changed in 2022 when the Wolves songstress gave a controversial comment to Rolling Stones - "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but...was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?" Which eventually led to Raisa leaving a comment - "interesting" under the post, but she later deleted it.

Ever since Raisa has been subjected to online bullying by Gomez fans, they noticed that Raisa had unfollowed Gomez on Instagram while the Ice Cream singer still follows her virtually. Raisa revealed in May this year - “Now I’m being bullied like crazy,” she said. “It’s not good at all. It’s not fun either.” Calling the People You Know singer a mental health advocate, Raisa continued - “The only thing I’m going to say is in no way, shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena. She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health, and I believe Rare Beauty even just had an event for mental health. So the fact that I’m now being bullied as I am, it’s messing with me mentally." The Bring it On actress had urged Gomez fans to stop the trolling. “I’m very happy and I’m living my life,” she said. “I’m sending love to everyone. I understand because I’ve been a hardcore fan of people myself growing up, I totally, totally, totally get it but it’s not nice and I would say – not just with me but with anyone – please stop.”

Gomez addressed Raisa's issue in the recent episode of Apple TV Plus’s documentary series Dear..., she explained how Raisa offered to donate her kidney in 2017 and said that she is forever 'in debt' to her best friend. “My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, ‘No, I am absolutely getting tested,’” said Gomez. “And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky.”

