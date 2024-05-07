Katy Perry’s Critics Slam the Singer's 'Raunchy' Choice of Dress on American Idol

Katy Perry with her bold statements and yet another dramatic entrance, stole the spotlight during Sunday's episode of American Idol. As the competition intensified and America neared its decision on this season's Top 5, Perry's daring fashion choice ignited a variety of reactions. Fans took to the internet to voice their opinions, as reported by The US Sun.

Alongside her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, Perry commanded the stage with confidence. Additionally, in a moment of vulnerability, she opened up with a significant confession.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By RB

She laughed and said, "What you don't know is that my butt is out right now." To this Seacrest quickly said, "Well, fix yourself." Seated in the middle of the judge's panel, the pop icon donned a daring black leather dress with a deep neckline. Her flawless makeup accentuated her features and her jet-black hair was elegantly styled, exuding confidence.

However, fans on X, formerly Twitter, weren't too sure of her bold fashion statement. One user wrote, "What the heck is Katy Perry wearing tonight on American Idol? I feel like there are moms all over America covering their kid’s eyes."

What the heck is(n’t) Katy Perry wearing tonight on #AmericanIdol? I feel like there are moms all over America covering their kid’s eyes. Lol 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/MuugHPpKoA — Russell Todd (@russell_todd17) May 6, 2024

Another user said, "Katy Perry is a little bit too old to be dressing like this. At some point, you grow out of that." A third user added, "I thought it was a family-friendly show. Katy Perry???? I’m glad she’s leaving. Love you Katy but I don’t want my grandson seeing you half naked. You should be ashamed of yourself."

A fourth user chimed, "After watching American Idol last night, that outfit you were wearing, that barely covered your breasts, you said your butt was hanging out, was rather poor viewing for the audience. The show is about the contestants, not your perky roundabouts."

Katy Perry is a little bit too old to be dressing like this. At some point you grow out of that.#AmericanIdol — Theotis613 (@theotis613) May 6, 2024

Reiterating similar concerns, a user wrote, "Katy Perry the so-called clothes you're wearing on American Idol are atrocious. This is supposed to be a FAMILY show and you dress like a streetwalker. Money can't buy class. So thrilled this is your LAST season. Should have left a long time ago. Your comments are a waste of time."

Interestingly, contestant McKenna Faith Breinholt performed Perry's hit ET wearing a dress strikingly similar to the star, but with a different cut, as reported by HELLO! Magazine.

I thought it was a family friendly show. Katy Perry???? I’m glad she’s leaving. Love you Katy but I don’t want my grandson seeing you half naked. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Julie Nunley (@JulieNunley7) May 6, 2024

The episode carried a bittersweet note for Perry as in a heartfelt interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she announced that this season would be her final one on American Idol. Talking about her decision, she said, “This Fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.” Her impending departure will undoubtedly mark a significant change for the show.