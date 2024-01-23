Bianca Censori, the wife of Kanye West, has been making headlines due to her exhibitionist fashion sense. The Head of Architecture at Yeezy has been the target of constant criticism for appearing in public almost completely nude. The former model has, however, recently started dressing in huge trench coats and using big pillows, allowing her to hide her tummy. This has increased rumors that the spouse of the Heartless rapper is expecting their first child. As per Marca, West has hinted at creating his own brood with his new wife in his latest track Timbo Freestyle; he raps: “You already know my M.O B****h / ready for the Venmo / You already know my demo / You already know my impulses / And another baby is my end goal.”

Censori sparked pregnancy rumors with her latest casual appearance in LA; she concealed her slim silhouette with a skintight, sleeveless, leopard-print bodysuit worn over a costly, oversized Balenciaga trench coat. The model accessorized her look with slicked-back brunette hair and $2,100 Miu Miu Stretch nappa leather thong boots.

As per Hola Magazine, in 2019, West declared, in an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, that he intended to grow his family. “[I want] seven kids,” he shared at the time. “The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible,“ he said. The Donda rapper also described himself as more of the 'stay at home' type during the live show. He told James that he prefers "being at home with my family at night as much as possible," projecting a fatherly image.

The couple secretly got married in Beverly Hills during an intimate ceremony in December 2022. West allegedly recently blamed Censori for 'not having children' even after completing a year of wedded bliss. As per Mirror, an insider revealed that West is desperate to maintain a desirable image that showcases 'he's a virile, baby-making stud,' but the insider added that this is 'far from the truth.' As per Radar Online, another source revealed that West's bedroom dynamics are the total opposite, "Sure he parades his wife around like some sex toy. But most nights she goes to bed alone—and he's up until sunrise surrounded by all his yes men!"

West had recently praised Censori on her birthday for being an amazing stepmom to his kids from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Posting a headshot of the model to his Instagram, West wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side every day when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children, I love you so much, thank you for sharing your life with me." West and the SKIMS founder, share four children, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

