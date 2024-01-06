Bianca Censori's Sister Shows off $450 Sneakers From Kanye West's Brand Yeezy Amid Family Feud

After experiencing marital strife for some time, Kanye West and Bianca Censori are rekindling their romance. Despite Censori's family's disapproval of their union, the couple has been spending precious time together. Angelina, the younger sister of the Yeezy architect, recently showcased support for her controversial designer brother-in-law by walking about in Yeezy sneakers. The young model promoted the high-end shoe brand on her Instagram stories, she re-shared a post from her friend Kiara Caldarelli. The picture featured the models wearing $450 Yeezy Foam Runner slip-on sneakers while posing in front of a floor-length mirror.

As per The US Sun, the encouraging post by Angelina comes at a time when Censori's friends and family are urging her to dissolve her marriage to Kanye. As The Daily Mail reported in November 2023, the Donda rapper's severe regulations for their daughter have angered the elder Censori.

The insider said, "Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision. Kanye said they've been taking a breather since mid-October, and his only focus right now is the music. He's really keen to get this new record out with Ty Dollar $ign. He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She's been all about Ye."

After being advised to "wake the f*** up," family members expressed worries about her relationship with the Yeezy designer and are now certain that she is aware of West's "controlling ways." "Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through to Bianca," a close friend said. "Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f*** up. She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage. She is aware of Kanye's controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective."

However, Censori's younger sister has been the controversial couple's ardent fan for a while now. Midway through December 2023, Angelina reshared Bianca's risqué appearance on social media. The supermodel posted a brief video from a West fan account in which the famed couple were captured on camera just before they left for the Art Basel event in Miami, Florida.

The Bound 2 rapper and his wife strolled toward the Miami Beach Convention Center, with Censori showcasing her voluptuous figure in a see-through nude bodysuit. She accessorized the stunning outfit with a fur cap and transparent heels. Additionally, the former model carried a big, fluffy, stuffed white animal in front of her stomach. Adding a longing emoji to the photo's description, Angelina gushed over the style in the caption writing, "Sissy."

