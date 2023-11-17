Fans ‘Terrified’ as Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Flees America to Her Family in Australia

Bianca Censori traveled away from her husband Kanye West and the United States to visit Australia, and fans are hoping for a change in her perspective.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old made her way back to Australia to visit some of her closest pals. The recent vacation to Australia, according to DailyMail, has given Censori "an outside perspective." A source close to her revealed to the outlet, "Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through to Bianca. Her friends let her know exactly how they felt and they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up."

Bianca Censori allegedly moving away from Kanye West. Is Kanye's behavior finally taking a toll on their relationship? #BiancaCensori #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/D25hd34tBH — FirstCuriosity (@FirstCuriosity) November 15, 2023

The source explained, per The Sun, "She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage. She is aware of West's controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective."

A few insiders previously revealed the rigorous rules that Bianca was allegedly adhering to, confirming the growing concerns about West's apparent control over the architect. According to an insider who spoke to Daily Mail in October, West was radicalizing his wife to become more like his 43-year-old ex Kim Kardashian. According to the insider, Censori, who has been employed by the musician since 2020, no longer has an independent thought process and simply obeys West.

The source had revealed at the time, per LBC, "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speaking and wearing what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

The nearly see-through catsuit that Bianca was spotted sporting over the summer was designed by Kanye's covert design team in Italy, which she was allegedly not fully sure she wanted to wear, per Mirror.

The friends of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, have reportedly staged an intervention with her due to her marriage to Ye. pic.twitter.com/xgFpDzG9EJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 13, 2023

Following her recent vacation to Australia, fans of Bianca on a Reddit Kardashian group discussed her prospective separation from the rapper. A fan expressed concern over the alleged control and shared, "Well.. she's not being groomed per se but she is being abused and in an awful relationship/power dynamic. good to see her separate."

Another fan added that they feel concerned every time they see her. "Every time I see a photo of her I think she looks like she's being abused. Hope she keeps away from him," the fan wrote. Another felt happy that she was trying to break away, saying, "I’m so happy to hear this. their relationship freaked me out. I’m glad that she’s free from him. there’s no doubt in my mind that man is not well." A fan expressed hope that she's getting support. "I hope she is getting the support she needs," they said.

Fans worried for Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori amid 'controlling relationship' claimshttps://t.co/3LSlJNqTYZ pic.twitter.com/CY9ZT4NAjW — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) September 16, 2023

