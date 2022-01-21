WWE 2K22 Release Date & More Features Revealed

The latest installment in the WWE 2K series is set to be released soon. 2K revealed several details about the upcoming game recently including the date the game will hit the market. This will be the first time since October 22nd, 2019 that a new version of the game has been released.

After WWE 2K20 was widely criticized, developers decided to take a year off to get things right for the next installment. The game normally is released in the fall but this time, WWE 2K pushed the release date back by several months. Scroll down to reveal when the game is slated to be released.

WWE 2K22 Release Date

WWE 2K has announced that WWE 2K22 will be released on March 11th, 2022.

At one point, the plan had been to release the game in October or November but developers pushed the game back, needing more time for the new features as well as to update WWE's ever-changing roster of Superstars.

A special pre-order bonus will allow fans to play the game 3 days early, however, on March 8th. The game is already available for pre-order too. Scroll down to reveal more bonuses for pre-ordering the game.

WWE 2K22 Pre-Order Bonus

Customers who purchase the pre-order version of the game before March 11th, 2022 will receive 3 different playable versions of the Undertaker as a bonus.

The different Undertaker characters included in this bonus are him in his biker gimmick that he adopted in the early 2000s, his Phantom of the Opera style mask from the mid-90s as well as his Ministry of Darkness gimmick from the late 1990s.

Several different editions of the game will be available as well. Scroll down to reveal a special edition of the game that honors the 25-year anniversary of a famous faction.

WWE 2K22 NWO 4-Life Edition

WWE 2K22 celebrates the 25-year anniversary of the New World Order (nWo). A special "NWO 4-Life" version of the game will be available.

This version of the game features NWO members Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Syxx-Pac and Eric Bischoff as playable characters. Also, the Bash at the Beach 1996 arena and the NWO Souled Out 1997 arena is included with this edition of the game.

There are several new features that have been added to the game as well. Scroll down to reveal what they will be.

WWE 2K22 New Features To Look Forward To

WWE 2K22 will feature a General Manager mode dubbed "MyGM". In this mode, users will draft wrestlers, manage contracts, and create storylines in order to keep fans engaged with the show.

There will also be a "MyFaction" mode that will allow players to manage a faction within the WWE roster.

In the "MyRise" mode players can create their own character and control them as they rise up the rankings in WWE.

On top of those new features, 2K is also boasting improved graphics and gameplay. By the sounds of it, a lot of effort has gone into the game receiving far better reviews than WWE 2K20 did.

