WWE 2K22 Release Date & More Features Revealed

The latest installment in the WWE 2K series is set to be released soon. 2K revealed several details about the upcoming game recently including the date the game will hit the market. This will be the first time since October 22nd, 2019 that a new version of the game has been released.

After WWE 2K20 was widely criticized, developers decided to take a year off to get things right for the next installment. The game normally is released in the fall but this time, WWE 2K pushed the release date back by several months. Scroll down to reveal when the game is slated to be released.