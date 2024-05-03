Meghan Markle is Not Accompanying Her Husband Prince Harry to His Recent UK Visit, Here's Why

Meghan Markle is allegedly all set to cut all ties with the UK, despite her royal connection. A week ahead of her husband, Prince Harry's scheduled visit to London for an Invictus Games event, the former actress has a strong reason for not accompanying him. According to a royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex has been labeled a "marmite" character in England.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

ITV News' royal correspondent Chris Ship told The Sun's Royal Exclusive that the 42-year-old is afraid of being "booed" by the people of England. He also reminded everyone that the last time the exiled royal was at St Paul's in 2022 for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee was welcomed with an overwhelming sound of booing which still lingers in Markle's mind.

"The difficulty is you remember last time they went to St Paul's Cathedral, which was for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, they got booed," Ship told the outlet. "We heard the boos for them. We should be clear there were also people cheering for them, but there were definitely boos at St Paul's Cathedral. So going back there I can see why Meghan may not wish to accompany Harry there."

Duke, on the other hand, is committed to his UK trip for a special service to commemorate the Invictus Games, an international Olympics-type competition for veterans and active military personnel around the world. Subsequently, Harry would also be present at the Thanksgiving Service at St Paul's Cathedral which explains why Markle has skipped joining him.

Afterward, the 39-year-old would head to Nigeria with Markle as part of their next stop of the Invictus Games. As opposed to the UK, the insider claimed her "marmite" character will have a different perspective in Africa noting her Nigerian heritage and the reason why she had "shown no interest" in visiting the UK.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

"I think Nigerians will be doing everything they can to make this a successful tour and put Nigeria on the map," claimed Ship. "But we must remember that as much as Meghan in this country is a bit of Marmite character, people love her or people really don't love her, she is likely to be seen very very differently in Africa. They will want to put on a red carpet, almost as red as the one they might put on for a King or a Queen."

From the family feud between Markle and sister-in-law Kate Middleton to being looked down upon for her skin color, bit by bit a lot of hostile incidents led to the Sussexes' distance from the royal family. Much of it was revealed in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and some raw moments were documented in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Omid Scobie, the royal author, previously claimed Markle "never wants to set foot again in England" because she "never felt at home," as per The Mirror.

The exiled royals stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved their family to Montecito, California with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.