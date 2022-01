Miller also admitted during the interview that Olivera got the brunt of her feelings, even though they were aimed at Hubbard and the time she spent with her ex-flame Kroll.

“It happened so fast. Seeing the slow-mo of it. It was like very … it was bad,” she confessed. “It wasn’t great. But I don’t even remember it being like a two-motion thing. It just felt like it was all at once. And it’s just like, you know, screw you. And then I was seeing red. It was a dinner that I went into very hot. And then continued to get pissed off throughout it.”

