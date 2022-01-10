Warriors Players React To Klay Thompson's Epic Dunk In His Comeback

It had been over 900 days since we last saw Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson take the court.

Back-to-back season-ending injuries kept one of the greatest shooters ever away from the game, so it was only normal to think that he'd be kind of rusty or hesitant once he got a chance to come back.

That wasn't the case.

“Eighteen shots in 20 minutes,”_ Thompson said, per The Athletic. “Nothing’s really changed.”

Klay was aggressive from the jump, took as many shots as he needed to get his groove back, and put the crowd on its feet with his electric play once again.