Noah Cyrus is gearing up to turn 22 while in a skimpy tube top, and the photos included sister Miley Cyrus. The Grammy nominee and podcast host is fresh from Instagram photos eyeing up her big day - the weekend marks the "July" singer turning 22, although her post landed yesterday.

Sharing pre-birthday shots with a butterfly cake complete with candles, the "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" singer blew out her candles, also rocking a black tube top look.