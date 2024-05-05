Alec Baldwin's Surprising Confession Of Calling Paul McCartney an 'A--hole'

Yoga, a practice renowned for its tranquility and inner peace, took a rather unexpected turn for actor Alec Baldwin during a class with none other than Beatles legend Paul McCartney. Revealed during a recent episode of the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast, Baldwin recounted an amusing yet slightly tense moment when his ego took a bruising.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Baldwin has revealed the surprising reason he once called Beatles legend McCartney an "a--hole." It happened years ago when the two celebrities attended yoga classes together in Los Angeles. During a recent podcast appearance, Baldwin recounted the story with both humor and admiration. The 66-year-old actor explained that he used to take yoga with a small group that dubbed themselves the "yoga boys." The members included Baldwin, McCartney, Lorne Michaels, John Eastman (McCartney's brother-in-law), and painter John Alexander. While the others struggled, McCartney excelled. "The only one who was really adept at yoga was McCartney," Baldwin stated, as per The US Weekly.

Apparently Paul Mccartney was called an "Asshole" "for showing us up" by Alec Baldwin after doing a handstand at their yoga session 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VcesIo7U3W — Darrel 🇬🇧 (@darrel97_) May 3, 2024

At 81 years old, McCartney remains extremely fit and flexible. Baldwin marveled at the musician's abilities even when McCartney was in his late 60s. "He would do a handstand or a headstand and he had the most lithe body you've ever seen," the actor recalled. McCartney's impressive yoga prowess led to one particularly memorable incident. On this occasion, after performing a perfect headstand, McCartney nonchalantly announced he was leaving to take his daughter to lunch. An exasperated Baldwin looked up at the Beatles star and uttered words he never expected: "You're an a-hole." The 30 Rock star admitted, "And I never thought I’d call one of The Beatles an asshole, but he was just always showing us up with his physical skills. He was a very fit guy."

I feel like "the voicemail recording where he called his daughter a pig" is what establishes Alec Baldwin as an asshole, more than any disagreement with Paul McCartney. — John  (@johnlk_80) May 2, 2024

Despite calling him a harsh name, it's clear Baldwin respects McCartney's dedication to health and fitness through practices like yoga. The actor noted, "He was a very fit guy." And McCartney himself has discussed being part of the "yoga boys" group, though with more humility about his abilities. While enviable at 81, McCartney's yoga mastery didn't happen overnight. He has made physical and spiritual wellness a priority through activities like meditation for many decades. In a 2015 interview, the musician explained, "I think it’s always very good to get a sort of still moment in your day...Whenever I have a chance in a busy schedule, I’ll do it … I always like to take a moment and just meditate. It’s a good thing."

Baldwin later on in the podcast revealed that he is relocating from Los Angeles to Vermont with his family, which also includes his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their seven children, as per The New York Post. Baldwin continues to deal with his criminal case in New Mexico, where he is accused of accidentally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to death while she was working on the sets of Rust.