Paul McCartney Reveals A.I. Was Used to 'Clean Up' John Lennon's Voice for The Beatles' Last Record

Fans of 'The Beatles' will soon get to experience the "rich original voice" of John Lennon from the last Beatles record. The fresh track was made with the help of A.I. and will be released this year, says bandmate Paul McCartney. "We were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI so that then we could mix the record as you would normally do. It gives you some sort of leeway."

He added, "So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had that we worked on, and we just finished it up. It will be released this year."

The 80-year-old legendary artist revealed on the BBC Today Show that director Peter Jackson used artificial intelligence technology extensively while making the 2021 documentary series, "The Beatles: Get Back." McCartney told BBC radio that Jackson was "able to extricate John's voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano. He could separate them with AI. He'd tell the machine, 'That’s a voice, this is a guitar, lose the guitar.'" According to BBC officials, the expected "freshly mixed track" could be Lennon's song from 1978 titled "Now And Then." McCartney had earlier expressed a desire to "finish" the incomplete track.

McCartney had recently used AI technology to perform a "duet" virtually with Lennon, who was killed in 1980, on their track "I've Got a Feeling" at Glastonbury Festival. "There's a good side to it and then a scary side, and we'll just have to see where that leads," McCartney mentioned to the BBC host while discussing the topic.

Music industry experts have been two-sided about the challenges of AI in producing music and also posthumously recreating artists. ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus revealed to CNBC that he had concerns over the creation of "deep fakes." The sensational ABBA group has already used artificial intelligence to capture motion and advanced real-time graphics to feature them as de-aged digital avatars during their "ABBA Voyage" tours.

According to USA Today, McCartney will be organizing an exhibition later this month at the National Portrait Gallery featuring unseen photographs he took during the nascent stages of "The Beatles." The exclusive pictures chronicle the band's rise to fame on the global level. The exhibition has been titled "Eye of the Storm." It will be showcasing more than 250 photos McCartney captured on his camera between 1963 and 1964. The images also include unseen portraits of Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Lennon, and Beatles manager Brian Epstein. With the recent introduction of AI, 'Beatlemania' only seems to grow for its worldwide fans. "It's a very interesting thing, you know. It's something we're all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with," McCartney concluded telling the BBC.

