Zelina’s latest Instagram post shows us that she doesn’t limit her fighting to the ring, as she went to bat with her hair bangs too. The WWE Queen wore a pink leather collared jumpsuit and styled her hair in an Asian schoolgirl look comprising a full-face bang, two buns, and a long loose back.

Still wearing the same pink outfit, she switches her style into a Nicki Minaj signature pink highlight, this time tying her hair into two low pigtails. In the second caption, she alludes to Harley Quinn from DC Comics, saying, “Link in bio, puddin.” The caption directs her loyal fans to shop her look from her new WWE online store.