Joy Behar’s Comedic Reading of Sunny Hostin’s Novel on 'The View' Sparks Laughter: ‘Oh, It’s So Bad’

On a recent episode of The View, Joy Behar found herself in a hilarious yet slightly embarrassing situation as she read aloud a racy excerpt from Sunny Hostin’s novel, prompting reactions of laughter and amusement from her co-hosts and fans. The segment began innocently enough, with Hostin, known for The View and her side gig as a romance novelist, bringing a copy of her upcoming book, Summer on Highland Beach, to the show. She suggested that Behar read a few steamy parts from the book to generate excitement among the audience. Hostin quipped, “Why don’t we have Joy read some of the sexy parts.”

As per the reports of The Sun, Behar in her typical manner, responded “For some reason, I’m like the [sex therapist] Dr. Ruth of this table.” Sara Haines chimed in, suggesting that Behar’s New York accent would add a unique touch to the reading. Behar reads, "Desire hit her hard and fast. She was burning up, sparked by fire, lit by joy,” Behar exclaimed, “Really?...She'd forgotten how delicious spearmint tasted on her lips.”

However, the laughter reached a new level when Behar was nudged to read an even naughtier excerpt from the book. Initially hesitant, Behar jokingly expressed shock at the content she was about to read. Behar reads, “Oh, it’s so bad. She finally honored his demand, cupped his a** That’s embarrassing.” The reactions from her co-hosts, including laughter, applause and even standing ovations from Haines and Hostin, amplified the comedic effect of the moment. Producer Brian Teta’s reaction was also captured on the camera as he hid his face in mock horror.

As per EW, moderator Whoopi Goldberg also hopped into the fun, interjecting with a humorous comment about the ambiguity of the scene Behar had just read, drawing laughter from the audience and co-hosts. She said, "Can I point out that she doesn't say where she guided him. She could've guided him inside the house, you nasty folks!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Fans enjoyed this situation as well. One fan wrote, “@JoyVBehar reading from @sunny book KILLED ME.” Another added, “Not Whoopi saying he didn't say where he guided her. It could've been she guided her inside the house. Ok, sure. That's it.” A third fan remarked, “Oh, holly hot potpourri tea, Sunny being raunchy,” another user chimed in and wrote, “Joy being embarrassed was funny.” A fourth fan added, “Joy was Hilarious, However, ‘Looking for Mr Goodbar’ was a great read but did not ‘end well’” A fifth user wrote, ”This is the crew this show needs. Don't change a thing. They're having so much fun. Anna is superfluous to the dynamic, tbh. Plus, why does she keep making it as if Sunny is not Hispanic? Por qué?”