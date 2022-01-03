Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan React To Their Match At WWE Day 1

Wrestling
Ian Carey

Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan at Day 1 on Saturday to retain her RAW Women's Championship. Following their match, Lynch was interviewed backstage.

Lynch was asked if she was caught off guard by how well Morgan did during the match. "The Man" did not appreciate the question.

"I'm caught off guard by this question. What do you mean caught off guard? I won, didn't I? I won," Lynch said. "I walked out there, did what I said I would do, said I would retain at Day 1 like I've retained since WrestleMania 35 when I was the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania."

"I'm very happy I won, thank you, Sarah, that'll be all."

Scroll down to reveal Liv Morgan's reaction to losing at Day 1.

Liv Morgan Reacts To Loss To Becky Lynch At Day 1

In the WWE storyline, Liv Morgan lost to Becky Lynch at Day 1 but in reality, their match has been praised by people around the wrestling industry.

In response to the positive feedback she's been receiving since the match, Morgan took to Twitter to simply write "I love you guys."

Still, some people feel that Morgan should have won the match. Two WWE Hall of Famers have even spoken out to say they feel Morgan should be the new RAW Women's Champion. Scroll down to find out who those two WWE Hall of Famers are.

The Bella Twins Feel Liv Morgan Should Have Defeated Becky Lynch

Shutterstock | 3695024

Nikki and Brie Bella were watching Morgan wrestle Lynch at Day 1 on New Year's Day. They had been hoping that Morgan would have walked away from the event with the RAW Women's title wrapped around her waist.

The Bella Twins posted to Twitter, "Damn actually wanted to see Liv with the championship at the end! Amazing match!!! Hell of a finish! Great strength! Becky is a GOAT!"

It's not clear if Morgan and Lynch will face each other again in the near future. It appears Lynch may have a new title challenger in her sights. Scroll down to learn who that person is.

Becky Lynch Attacked By Liv Morgan At Seth Rollins' Wrestling School

Rumored Opponents For Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch Challenges Beth Phoenix

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Beth_Phoenix_Turnbuckle_Entrance_No_Mercy.jpg

Beth Phoenix made her return to WWE at the Day 1 PPV. She made an unadvertised appearance during The Miz vs Edge match on the show. With Phoenix married to Edge, she came out to fend off Miz's wife Maryse who was attempting to interfere at ringside.

After Phoenix posted to social media regarding her return, Lynch responded in the comments asking Phoenix if she would like to fight sometime. Beth's response was to simply say that she is currently "busy", however.

Also following Day 1, Lynch once again ended up in a Twitter spat with Ric Flair. Scroll down to reveal what took place between the two.

Becky Lynch And Ric Flair Continue War Of Words

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ric_Flair_(49200523036).jpg

Ric Flair and Becky Lynch have been engaging in a war of words dating back to November. Following Day 1, Lynch posted a picture of herself with the hip-hop group Migos. She wrote "Next song is “Big Time Drip” in the post. This was a likely shot at the song "Ric Flair Drip" released by Offset in 2017.

This caused Flair to respond to Lynch on Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote: "The Mood Is Night & Day! One’s Real & One’s Make Believe! She’s Big Time, But There’s No Drip, And There Never Will Be! And I Thought She Was THE MAN, But I Guess Not Because They Don’t Own It! HA! When Are You Going To Give Up @BeckyLynchWWE? You’re So Far Behind! WOOOOO!"

