Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan React To Their Match At WWE Day 1

Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan at Day 1 on Saturday to retain her RAW Women's Championship. Following their match, Lynch was interviewed backstage.

Lynch was asked if she was caught off guard by how well Morgan did during the match. "The Man" did not appreciate the question.

"I'm caught off guard by this question. What do you mean caught off guard? I won, didn't I? I won," Lynch said. "I walked out there, did what I said I would do, said I would retain at Day 1 like I've retained since WrestleMania 35 when I was the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania."

"I'm very happy I won, thank you, Sarah, that'll be all."

