Here's Why Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Didn't Attend the Met Gala This Year

The recent Met Gala 2024 event saw many hopeful celebrities pass on for other things going on in their lives. In the list of absentees also lies the trending couple: Kanye West and Bianca Censori. The rapper and his wife gave bailed on the gala this year despite their enthusiastic appearance and bizarre outfits during their trip across the globe. West, formerly known for his regular appearances alongside his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, purportedly chose to prioritize completing his move from his Los Angeles property instead of attending the event located over 2,000 miles away, as reported by Daily Mail.

The Yeezy designer's last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019. However, he hasn't received an invitation to the event since 2022. This change occurred after Met Gala director Anna Wintour expressed reluctance to collaborate with him due to a series of anti-Semitic remarks he made during that time. According to a representative from Vogue Magazine speaking to Page Six, the publication and its editor-in-chief expressed no plans for future collaborations with the rapper. ​Wintour, aged 72, has had a longstanding connection with Ye, having extended his first invitation to the Met Gala in 2009. Just last month, she was photographed modeling sunglasses for West's Yeezy brand.

West first appeared at the Met Gala with Kardashian in 2013, when she was pregnant with their first child, North. She attended as West's plus one. The couple made another appearance in 2014, shortly before their lavish Italian wedding, with Kardashian captivating in a magnificent midnight blue dress. Following his split from Kardashian in November 2022, West swiftly tied the knot with Censori in December of the same year. However, fans have started expressing concerns about their relationship due to West's announcement of his intention to launch a pornography studio.

Kardashian and West's final Met Gala attendance was in 2019, where the reality star dazzled in a gold wet-look ensemble while Kanye opted for a $42 black jacket. The 2022 Met Gala was canceled due to COVID-19, and in 2021, Kardashian initiated divorce proceedings against Kanye, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite their separation, the SKIMS founder incorporated a piece from West's frequent collaborator, Balenciaga, into her attire for that year's Met Gala. She opted for a black skin-tight suit that completely concealed her body, including her face.

This year, when Kardashian made her entrance at the 2024 Met Gala in a corset dress that dramatically cinched her waist, it sparked outrage among onlookers. As she ascended the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she was adorned in an intricate John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown that accentuated her midriff to strikingly slender proportions. ​According to The Mirror, Kardashian completed her ensemble with a grey cropped John Galliano cardigan draped over her shoulders. She subtly addressed speculation about her platinum blonde hair by wearing it down around her face, countering claims of damage from bleach with a confident display.