'1000-LB. Sisters’ Stars Tammy and Amy Slaton Show off Slim New Look in Bizarre Doll Video

1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton flaunted the results of their weight loss journey on Instagram, with one bizarre twist. The sisters hosted an Instagram Live event featuring them along with two special guests - a pair of vintage dolls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Also Read: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Watches Waterfront Sunset Sitting In Her Wheelchair, Shares Photos

According to Tammy's Live session earlier, the Amish dolls have been in the family for quite some time since the women were young girls. In the Live stream, the reality stars were cuddling the dolls as if they were extremely precious to them. They were revisiting memories from their childhood and feeling nostalgia for the happy experiences that the sisters continue to cherish.

Tammy was holding onto a doll with pink accents during the Live stream. The dress worn by her doll resembled Victorian-era costumes. On the other hand, Amy's doll donned a similar aesthetic, but it was in hues of yellow. Both the dolls had blonde hair that featured ribbons tied in a neat bow. Each of them was decorated well with a pink blush on their cheeks to maintain their daintiness.

The video began with Tammy and Amy greeting their fans. Shortly after an exchange of pleasantries, the duo went on to boast of their unique dolls. They even introduced their dolls by their respective names and highlighted their age. The one held by Amy is called Gracie and the other one's known as Annie. According to Tammy, Gracie is suspected to be between 12-16 years old, while Annie is 16 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Also Read: '1000-Lb. Sisters' Fans Praise Tammy Slaton After 300-Lb Weight Loss, Say She is Skinnier Than Sister Amy

What caught the attention of fans, however, was how slim the sisters looked. The Slaton duo appeared to be twinning with each other in floral tones as they flaunted their weight loss journey. Amy was found to be wearing a sunflower-printed sleeveless top. Her sister, Tammy seemed to be wearing a teal and daisy printed top, which too was sleeveless, as she tightly clutched her doll affectionately.

Fans watching were bewitched by the bizarre dolls and even wondered if they were haunted. A fan asked the sisters if the dolls exhibited any paranormal signs. To this particular inquiry, both sisters pondered over whether the dolls could be haunted and jokingly concluded that it was a possibility. Many commented on the incredible weight-loss results that the sisters were exhibiting. One fan said, "Lookin good ladies!! Fellow haunted doll collector here myself." Another commented, "You both are looking great keep up the good work."

Also Read: Tammy Slaton Impresses Everyone as She Walks Solo at Doctor's Office Without Oxygen Tank

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Shortly after, Tammy's friend appeared onscreen. Her friend's background featured another vintage-looking doll clothed in an off-white attire, giving off a rather creepy aura throughout the duration of the Instagram Live. However, neither seemed to be bothered by the strange doll in the background. The three friends went about chatting and concluded the Live video on a friendly note.

Shortly after the video was uploaded to Tammy's official Instagram page, fans were quick to flood her comment section with relief at how well the sisters appeared and asked if there was a new season of their hit reality television show in the works. Others expressed their joy at seeing the two without filters.

More from Inquisitr

‘1000-LB. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton is Allegedly Cheating on Husband With a Younger Man

Tammy Slaton Seen on a Road Trip With Mystery Man Amid Romance With Much Younger TikToker