'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Urged by Fans to Stop Using Filters on Her 11-Month-Old Son Glenn

1000-Lb. Sisters fame Amy Slaton recently shared a sweet post on Instagram celebrating her adorable 11-month-old son Glenn. However, she received much criticism from her followers on the gram who urged her to stop using filters on the toddler.

The newly single mother posted a heartwarming post of her loving and adorable son, Glenn, who just turned 11 months old. The toddler looked ecstatic as he was sweetly snuggled against his mother showcasing a big bright smile. Amy appeared to be gently holding him while giving her son a sweet kiss on his cheek in motherly affection. Glenn wore what appears to be a cute orange onesie of Kong the monkey from the vintage video game Donkey Kong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

She captioned the heartfelt post, "I know I'm late but happy 11mo to my wonderful goofy boy!! Love you soooo much chunky." While the post was undoubtedly celebratory and sweet, her followers thought otherwise. They took notice of a filter that seemed to dim all the natural features of baby Glenn. The lashes appeared to be longer than usual followed by a smoothening of skin and sparkle-filled eyes.

Several of them began immediately criticizing the mother's choice to use filters on her toddler and began to ridicule it. Many have taken note of the filters and urged her to stop putting filters on her baby as he doesn't need them. Some even went on to say that filters on babies are just plain ridiculous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

While a majority seemed to agree against the use of filters for Slaton's son, there were quite a few others who came forward in defense of the reality television sensation's choice. One such fan emphasized negative commentators to leave Slaton alone and to 'be happy for her posts'. The fan even added how the post was an expression of pure motherly love that Slaton wanted to celebrate. They encourage Slaton and say, "Amy you're a great mom with 2 beautiful babies!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Slaton had posted another filtered picture of herself alongside her son on Instagram. But, instead of taking notice of the filter, her followers took notice of something far greater. Fans of her show began to shower Slaton with love and appreciation after they'd watched a recent episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters in which the mother of two questioned her worth as a mother and pondered over the emotions she felt at the moment.

According to the comments shared by her fans on the said post, the episode moved several of her viewers to tears. One such fan strongly assured Slaton that she was an incredible mother and even took a dig at Slaton's former husband Mike Halterman who 'stuffed his face' while the reality star was struggling with her children. The fan further concluded that he 'needed to do better' and hoped she'd 'set him straight' when the cameras were turned off.