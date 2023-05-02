Anne Hathaway Channels Liz Hurley’s Style With a Modern Twist at Met Gala

Anne Hathaway wowed everyone at the 2023 Met Gala, held on May 1, with her striking white Versace gown. The 40-year-old actress, who is the face of the brand's Icon campaign, sported a dress stitched together with gold safety pins. Her ensemble featured a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that revealed her long legs. Hathaway also donned fingerless opera gloves and a jacket that she occasionally draped over her arms.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Theo Wargo

As mentioned by The Daily Mail, her look was created with tweed and was described as a "marriage between Versace and Chanel." Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Hathaway said, "I just do what Donatella [Versace] tells me to do, very gratefully. She sent me a sketch for this, and I just went, 'Well, alright.'" The outfit was styled by Erin Walsh, and Hathaway gave credit to her stylist for putting everything together.

The inspiration for Hathaway's gown came from Liz Hurley's iconic black safety pin Versace dress from 1994. Hurley wore it at the movie premiere of ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant's Four Weddings and a Funeral. This dazzling black gown with gold pins was modeled by Helena Christensen in Versace's Spring/Summer runway show that same year.

I love a dress with safety pins. Anne Hathaway's look reminds me of Liz Hurley, but not really. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/N3ZDxwHN1Z — PlushLuV (@PlushV03) May 2, 2023

Hathaway wore Bulgari jewelry to the 2023 Met carpet, including a choker and gold and pearl hardware, that complemented the gown. She also wore ivory satin pointy-toe platform heels, and her rich brunette hair was styled in a voluminous half-up/half-down look.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Ilya S. Savenok

The 2023 Met Gala returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, with stars such as Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton in attendance. The event is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

This year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in honor of the late German designer who was Chanel's creative director for many years. Even his beloved cat, Choupette, was invited to the festivities, though, as per the New York Times, Choupette did not attend the grand night. However, many celebrities including Doja Cat and Jared Leto paid homage to Lagerfeld by opting for Choupette-inspired costumes, reports Harper's Bazaar. The decision to honor Lagerfeld, however, has been controversial due to his past offensive remarks, including opposition to same-sex marriage and questioning the idea of same-sex couples adopting children.

The Met Gala has been a fixture in the fashion world since 1948, with stars ascending the majestic staircase into a very exclusive party where no selfies are allowed. The event is typically held on the first Monday of May, and fans can watch the event unfold in real time via a livestream on Vogue. The gala was co-chaired by Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer, along with Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

All in all, Anne Hathaway stunned in her Versace gown at the 2023 Met Gala, paying homage to the iconic safety pin dress that Liz Hurley wore in 1994. While controversy surrounded the gala's theme, the event remained a fundraising effort for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Met Gala has been a staple of the fashion world for decades and continues to be a highly anticipated event each year.