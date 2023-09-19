Beyonce and Jay-Z are one of Hollywood’s most adorable and romantic couples to exist. Their subtle PDA-filled red carpet debut, followed by their fiery performances together at the 204 MTV Video Music Awards, has always been talked about, even to this day. Shortly after getting married, the power couple welcomed three children together. Despite their lowest lows, Jay Z has, time and time again, proven to be a great husband and a doting father. The Halo singer once talked about how she ‘always knew' that the renowned rapper would end up with her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Exquisite Wedding Flowers Cost A Lot More Than Her $5m Diamond Engagement Ring

In a conversation with People, she revealed some heart-melting details about her beloved hubby and gushed about him being her forever love. “What Jay and I have is real. It’s not about interviews or getting the right photo op. It’s real,” confessed the Grammy-winning singer. She further added, “We’ve been together a long time. We always knew it would happen."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by KMazur

The couple first locked eyes with each other during MTV’s Spring Break Festival back in 2000. Although the two seemed obviously smitten with each other, they remained incredible friends for a whole year before mutually agreeing to pursue a romantic route. In the early days of their love life, the two were pretty tight-lipped about their romance.

Also Read: 10 Times Beyoncé Paid Tribute to Jay-Z, Her Husband in Songs and Made Us Fall For Them

This was to avoid any form of ‘public interference’ with regard to their relationship. But after their collaboration on 03 Bonnie and Clyde, it became clear to fans that they were certainly more than 'just friends' with each other. However, they didn’t confirm anything until 2004, when they made their very first red-carpet appearance as a couple.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Peter Kramer

Also Read: When Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Adorably Told Them to Quiet Down at Grammy Awards

After that, people naturally began to anticipate the day that the two would get married and remained curious for the longest time. However, at the time, Beyonce had a very strict rule that Jay Z gracefully respected, and that was that she didn’t want to get married before she was 25. One of her reasons was that she didn’t 'believe' that one could really understand and love until they explored their own selves first. She explained, “I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

As of today, the two remain a happily married couple since the day they first became husband and wife. Although there was trouble in paradise for some time due to infidelity on Jay-Z’s part, they were both able to navigate the storm their relationship was weathering. The two have been married for a total of 14 wonderful years with their three beautiful kids: Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter.

More from Inquisitr

11-YO Blue Ivy Inspired by Parents Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Success; Works Hard To Follow Mom’s Footsteps

When Beyonce and Jay-Z Brought Their Own Champagne to The Golden Globes: "Sexy, Iconic, Moment"