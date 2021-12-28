Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About Her Skin Cancer Scare

Khloe Kardashian, like the rest of her famous clan, seems to be living the dream life, but it’s not without its health challenges. Back in August 2016, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed she had a skin cancer scare several years prior. She opened up about the health issue at that time to encourage people to check themselves regularly and seek help if something feels off.

Kardashian said it all started when she noticed a mole that didn’t look right. See the details below.

Moles Everywhere

“I have moles everywhere, and a couple years ago, I noticed one growing under my breast,” she said. "I immediately looked it up online and found out that if a mole is growing and changing shape, you should go to the doctor — so I did.”

The reality TV star continued, “They took the whole thing out and they biopsied it. Thankfully, it was benign. I’ve gone through this process a couple of times and I am so grateful that most moles have not been cancerous.”

Cancer-Free

There was one that was cancerous, though. Kardashian revealed that she had a mole “on my back that was skin cancer. I had 8 inches of skin removed. It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin, but most of the time, the removals haven’t been that bad.”

The experience has made the Good American mogul super conscious about her health. “Now that I’ve gone through this a couple of times, I am extra aware of my skin, body and moles," she said. "I haven’t had a problem in years, but wanted to share my experience with you so that if you notice something doesn’t look right, you will take action and take care of your health!”

Even A Medium Sensed It

Interestingly, Kardashian made an appearance on Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry once and was warned about her vulnerability to skin cancer during the reading.

“I'm seeing skin. I'm referencing to what looks like melanoma. I'm getting a reference to three separate situations that I view as being problem areas,” the medium told the KUWTK star. The three areas, he said, were her back, leg and “a private area,” which Kardashian later guessed to be her chest.

Knowing how susceptible she is to the condition, what steps is the celeb taking to keep healthy?

Sunscreen Every Day

Kardashian said that she gets “everything checked every three months. I actually thrive off information, so I can do something about it.” And the star can’t stress the importance of sunscreen enough, saying, “I also wear sunscreen every day, especially on my hands. Hands are always out in the sun, so they age the most. I keep extra sunscreen in the glove boxes of all of my cars in case I forget. When the sun hits my hands while I’m driving, it reminds me to slather more on!!!”

