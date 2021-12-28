Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About Her Skin Cancer Scare

Khloe Kardashian, like the rest of her famous clan, seems to be living the dream life, but it’s not without its health challenges. Back in August 2016, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed she had a skin cancer scare several years prior. She opened up about the health issue at that time to encourage people to check themselves regularly and seek help if something feels off.

Kardashian said it all started when she noticed a mole that didn’t look right. See the details below.