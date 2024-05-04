Robert de Niro Calls Trump a ‘Stupid Bully’, Drawing Comparisons Between Him and Adolf Hitler

Oscar-winner Robert De Niro attempted to be calmer, but even more critical, in his condemnation of former President Donald Trump this week. In an interview with Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC's The 11th Hour, De Niro referred to Trump as a 'stupid bully.' The prospect of Trump taking the White House again worried De Niro, as well, because of how 'dangerous' it would be.

Actor Robert De Niro sits down with @SRuhle to discuss the danger he believes Trump poses to American democracy.



"The guy's a monster... He wants to do the most horrible things that he can think of in order to get a rise out of us... and it's ******* scary." pic.twitter.com/Hpr2hN2zW9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 3, 2024

As reported by The Daily Mail, he told Ruhle, "Historically, from what I see, even in Nazi Germany, they had it with Hitler. They don’t take him seriously. 'He looks like a clown. Acts like a clown.' Mussolini. Same thing. These guys, I don’t know why they look like clowns. Look what happened with France, and with the Nazis and so on.... As a kid, I said 'Hitler, it’s a nightmare that never would happen.' But now I see that it’s possible." Ruhle asked De Niro whether he would ever portray Trump on television, and he answered so quickly that he almost interrupted the inquiry, "Never. There’s nothing about him — there’s not one redeeming thing in him that I can see."

Robert de Niro, a great name, a great man. Above all, he is a master of his craft, actor, producer and perhaps most importantly, a great American. Thank you sir for speaking the truth about the twisted trashheap known generally as Sleepy Don. Donald Trump is evil personified. pic.twitter.com/BEOopPnerF — Ashuerus (@ITWISNYHUR) May 3, 2024

As reported by Mediate, De Niro also discussed the implications of a second Trump administration and added, "It would be chaos beyond our imagination. There’s no mystery about him. He’s right out front, and what he says is what it’ll be if he becomes president."

He continued, "The idea to be bullied at my age by someone like this, [it] is not happening…I think other people are going to have to stand up because it’s either that, or you’re going to find yourself in a world that’s so terrifying…" The actor has a history of going on hateful tirades against Trump.

In March, after De Niro and Jimmy Kimmel had a brief conversation about the Oscars during their sit-down to promote his new movie Ezra, Kimmel chose to show some of Trump's remarks against the actor from his social media accounts. Following De Niro's 'Fuck Trump!' address at the 72nd Tony Awards in 2018, Kimmel read a few paragraphs from Trump's social media postings, 45 of which referred to De Niro as a 'low IQ individual' and said that his 'acting talents have greatly diminished.'

As reported by HuffPost, De Niro then revealed his raw thoughts: "He's so fucking stupid". The artist added, "Look at the lame things that he said. He’s so stupid, he can’t even say anything clever."

He continued, "He’s a moron, but he’s a scary one. It’s all an act in certain way,” he continued. “It’s all out of insecurity. He’s deeply, deeply insecure. He is a malignant narcissist. He's a socio-psychopath." Of course, De Niro has harshly blasted the former president on several occasions before. De Niro said to CBS in 2016 that he would want to 'punch [Trump] in the face' because he is a 'punk,' a 'con,' and a 'bullshit artist.'