Miley Cyrus Talked About Her 'Nightmares', Confessed to Being High on Jimmy Fallon's Chat Show

Singer, songwriter, and actress Miley Cyrus made an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and confessed that she has mostly been high on weed on the celebrity talk show, putting the host into an awkward situation. She also revealed why she quit smoking marijuana in her conversation with Fallon.

When asked whether she has discontinued smoking weed after Fallon humorously said that he couldn't smell anything, the global star replied that she quit smoking marijuana after having nightmares because of overdosing.

As per Koimoi, Cyrus said, "It's weird to be here—remember the last time I was here, I think I was dressed as like a bunny rabbit and then like a cat. There's a reason for that. I was high." She added, "And I don't know if this is much better, but I stopped smoking because to sit here and talk about what I'm doing, I wanted to be clear. Because I'm actually the most passionate about what I'm doing with this record than I've been. I say this every time, but I loved making this record so, so much, and this record for me at this moment is the most important album that I've ever made."

She told Fallon about the nightmares she kept having while consuming weed, stating, "And I kept having this nightmare, I had a dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I'd just died, which I've Googled, and that's never happened." Cyrus joked, "It's like no one's ever died from weed, but no one has ever smoked as much as I did so."

Cyrus further emphasized being able to clearly communicate about her passion project. The star had already released two singles, named "Malibu" and "Inspired" from her album, and revealed that she's "the most passionate" she's ever been over the record, as per Daily Mail.

This wasn't the first time Cyrus had made a confession about quitting pot. She informed Billboard that she stopped smoking "for a second." She said that she would like to surround herself with people that make her "want to get better," people who are "more evolved, open." "And I was noticing, it's not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp because I know exactly where I want to be."

As per the outlet, she stated, "This is crazy, but I haven't smoked weed in three weeks!"

According to Elle, the "Hannah Montana" star told Fallon how she had fallen in love with Malibu, something she had never imagined would happen because "I thought my life was going to revolve around farm life my entire life, I thought I'd always live in Nashville."