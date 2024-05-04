Ivanka Trump Was Once Asked to be on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Here's What Transpired

In a surprising revelation from over a decade ago in 2019, Ivanka Trump, now known for her appearances in the political arena, once entertained the idea of stepping into the spotlight of reality television as the leading lady on The Bachelorette. Before her marriage to Jared Kushner, Trump was contemplating whether to hand out roses and ask, “Will you accept this rose?” Back in 2007, during the peak of The Apprentice (on which she appeared as a guest judge), she candidly shared with People that she had been asked to come on many TV shows, including The Bachelorette.

“I’ve been offered tons of shows, (including) The Bachelorette,” Trump said. “I’m flattered, but that in no way furthers my objective of being a great real estate developer.” However, Instead of embarking on a televised quest for love, Trump found her fairytale ending in 2009 when she tied the knot with Kushner. Their union has been blessed with three beautiful children: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

Coming from the glitzy world of reality TV, Trump then entered into the world of business and, later, politics. As reported by Page Six, following her father’s victory in the 2016 presidential election, she assumed a pivotal role in his administration, focusing on issues close to her heart, such as the education and economic empowerment of women and their families.

Despite the allure of reality television, Trump remained steadfast in her commitment to her career and family. She continued to expand her horizons, delving into entrepreneurship with ventures like a fine jewelry line and her own clothing and accessories brand. However, her journey took an unexpected turn when she stepped into public policy, shuttering her fashion business in 2018 to dedicate herself fully to her role as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

As mentioned by The Daily Mail, this shift in focus marked a significant chapter in Ivanka's professional trajectory, as she became deeply involved in advocating for certain legislative measures. Fast forward to the present day, and her influence extends far beyond the confines of reality TV. She has championed causes that resonate deeply with her, such as combating human trafficking. She was also seen beaming with pride as she witnessed her father sign anti-human trafficking legislation in the hallowed halls of the White House’s Oval Office.

Taking to social media, Ivanka reaffirmed her commitment to ending the scourge of modern-day slavery, Focusing on the importance of international collaboration in this noble endeavor. "I, like many other Americans, viewed human trafficking as primarily an international issue before arriving in Washington, D.C. and starting work at the White House," Trump said in the clip. "You can't learn the story of somebody who has been trafficked, you can't hear from a survivor and not be deeply, personally imparted. This must end. This has to end."

"But, sadly, modern slavery is more prevalent than ever," she continued. "With that said, we have the tools to stop it and this administration is committed to doing just that. So, I am proud of the work we're doing, and I am proud of all the partners that are engaged with us internationally to end this tremendous scourge and to win the fight against modern-day slavery," she concluded.