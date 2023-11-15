Joe Biden is gearing up for the 2024 elections, but this recent poll indicates he should be re-thinking a second term in the White House. A joint survey by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business revealed what the American population actually thinks of Biden and his economic policies.

Unfortunately, the poll results don't seem to be in the Democrat candidate's favor, as only 14% of registered voters think Biden's economic policies impacted their lives positively, and a whopping 70% believe his presidency has either hurt them or had no substantial impact. This includes 33% of the population who said the president's policies had hurt the United States economy 'a lot,' per The Daily Mail. This survey is somewhat in tandem with the previous polls, which also indicated he's behind former president Donald Trump, his likely Republican rival, who's beating him in 'key battleground states' that could decide the 2024 elections.

However, the Biden administration is confident in its campaign as it has substantially lowered inflation from post-pandemic highs of more than 9%. The 80-year-old also leans on 'Bidenomics' to reinstate his presidency, and his campaign promises to reinvigorate the nation's industrial sector and create well-paying jobs.

In another CNN poll conducted by SSRS, Trump again has a narrow lead over his Democrat rival. The survey also talks about a hypothetical re-match in which the Republican front-runner seems to be winning so far, as per the data. 49% of registered voters said if elections were to be held today, they'd support Trump, and 45% said they are in favor of Biden.

Support for Biden has significantly weakened among groups that backed him during the 2020 elections. Among the registered voters younger than 35, 48% support Trump, and 47% support Biden. 73% of Black voters favor Biden, and only 23% are in Trump's corner. Meanwhile, other demographics like Latinos are somewhat split, with 50% in favor of Biden compared to 46% for Trump, and among people of color, women remain divided: 63% for Biden and 31% for Trump.

Trump is leading in five crucial states—Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada—while Biden has the lead in Wisconsin. Although it's less than a year until the election, the race could likely change its course in the coming months. Nonetheless, these surveys portray the Democratic President as a weak candidate for re-election. Previously, he was also criticized for his age, strength, and mental sharpness.

However, during one of his campaign stops in Chicago, Biden said, "When Donald Trump looks at America, he sees a failing nation." The 80-year-old continued, "When I look at America, I see the strongest economy in the world... leading the world again, the ability to set the world standards."

Erik Gordon, a professor at Michigan's Ross School, said, "Every group—Democrats, Republicans, and independents—list rising prices as by far the biggest economic threat... and the biggest source of financial stress." He continued, "That is bad news for Biden, and [the] more so considering how little he can do to reverse the perception of prices before election day." But the Biden campaign looks at these polls as nothing but 'noise.' Michael Tyler, Biden-Harris 2024 communications director, said, "Joe Biden has been counted out time and time again and proved pollsters and pundits wrong."

