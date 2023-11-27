In a recent revelation Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump reportedly secured loans exceeding $22 million in the past few years for their luxury real estate ventures in Florida, as uncovered by the Daily Mail. The real estate venture in Florida post-White House, shields their property from any potential seizures which is slated to be a strategic move by them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Gregory

Also Read: Chris Christie Thinks ‘People Will Forget Donald Trump’ if He Loses the 2024 GOP Nomination

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner took the lead in loan amounts, borrowing a staggering $15 million for their $24 million property in Miami Beach's exclusive "billionaire bunker." This 1.3-acre expanse, recently renovated, has become their new residence. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle acquired a $9.7 million home in Jupiter, Florida, with a $4.8 million mortgage. Eric Trump and Lara, his wife, also joined the Florida real estate trend, purchasing a $3.2 million estate with a $2.4 million mortgage from Valley National Bank.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Von Holden

Despite these significant financial transactions, the Trump family reported a wide income range of $172 million to $640 million from external sources upon leaving the White House, as highlighted by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). In their final year, while the challenges of the pandemic were going on, the family managed to rake in $24 million. The New York Post noted a property discount, but discrepancies in Kushner's purchase of "200 feet of beachfront" might explain a $6 million gap, implying lavish spending of $30,000 per square foot.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Grant Lamos IV

Also Read: Freedom is 'Closer and Closer' to Being Taken Away from Donald Trump: Ex-Republican in Congress

In an interview with Fox News, former President Donald Trump claimed that it was his decision to keep his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner out of Washington, stating that it was too painful for the family. Trump asserted that he advised against their return for a potential second term, highlighting the hardships his family had endured. During the interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Trump was asked if Ivanka and Jared would be part of a hypothetical second administration. He responded, "No, I said, that’s enough for the family. You know why? It’s too painful for the family. Nobody has been through what my family has been through, Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really—she closed it up.”

Heirs Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump forced to take out $22 million in loanshttps://t.co/lUDCFzFMIf — Raw Story (@RawStory) November 26, 2023

Also Read: Trump Accuses Fox News of Boosting 'Birdbrain' Nikki Haley Over Competitor Ron DeSantis

As reported by New York Magazine, Trump’s narrative contradicts the prevailing perception that Ivanka and Jared distanced themselves from his political operations post-presidency. The couple reportedly leaked a story to the New York Times, announcing their permanent departure from Washington shortly after Trump hastily declared victory on Election Night in 2021. They have since kept a low profile, dodging public appearances with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and restricting indulgence in his political activities.

More from Inquisitr

Trump Used Derogatory ‘Colorful Language’ for Evangelicals in 2016, New Book Reveals: “Pieces of SH*T”

Donald Trump Gets Booed Upon Showing Up For SC/Clemson Game: “Witless Show of Arrogance”