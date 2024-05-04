Friend of Britney Spears Warns About Her BF Being a 'Bad Influence,' Concerned for Her Finances

Britney Spears was involved in a minor accident at the Chateau Marmont in LA on Thursday, May 2. The pop star twisted her ankle in what she described as a 'stupid act' in an explanatory Instagram video. Spears and her intermittent lover Paul Soliz were rumored to have gotten into a physical altercation, according to the initial reports from the media sites.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Toby Canham

Those close to the star reportedly want her ex-convict boyfriend to be gone for good. An insider revealed to The US Sun, that Soliz was a 'bad influence'. "We know that a few weirdos from her past have been trying to get back into her life," the insider said. "But all we can do as her friends is give her legal reps the heads up if we think any of them could cause problems for her." The source added, "But yes, none of us like Paul."

Britney Spears CRACKS windshield of Mercedes G-Wagen while crouched in passenger seat before speeding off with felon 'ex' Paul Richard Soliz in LA - as 'furious' star is seen for FIRST time after shock legal settlement with dad Jamie https://t.co/ZSNmHUgXO4 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 27, 2024

"None of us want her to go to Boston and this is the first time we'd heard of it, but she doesn’t feel safe in LA," the source said after Spears mentioned on Instagram that she wished to shift to Boston. "Do any of us trust this Paul guy? No. But she knows she can't trust her parents either...It's easy for predators to target her because they know she doesn’t have the protection of her family. We are concerned about her...She needs support and someone who has their eye on her heart and not her hard-earned cash." Elaborating on some of the concerns, the insider asserted, "To some of us, it feels like he came out of nowhere and we don’t trust that he isn't just a grifter. Once again, if her parents were stand-up people she could turn to them for guidance but she knows they aren't so she can't."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

The source later added that Spears "believes that she is the target of a smear campaign." They said, "She finds it comical that some are concerned that she can't manage her own life, but were very confident that she could manage the stress of live performances and TV appearances when they're making money from her." As per Marca, it is reported that the Circus songstress got into an ugly fight with her partner Soliz earlier in Las Vegas. The couple trashed the hotel room during their intense argument which upset fellow hotel guests.

The sources further stated that the events in Vegas took place at the Wynn Resort in the final week of December. TMZ reports that the argument was 'so bad' that their suite was destroyed by the end. Spears reportedly had to pay the hotel 'tens of thousands of dollars' to repair the damages. However, her troubles did not end there. Rumors suggest that Soliz borrowed her Mercedes-Benz and caused damage to it.