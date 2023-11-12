Although Swifties have long admired Taylor Swift's upbeat image, few are aware that the majority of her heartfelt songs draw inspiration from her parent's divorce. On February 20, 1989, Andrea and Scott Swift tied the knot. Together, they share two children, Austin and Taylor. After more than 20 years of being married, Andrea and Scott experienced difficulties in their relationship, which finally resulted in their 2011 divorce. As per Radar Online reports, the Lavender Haze hitmaker's parents kept their divorce a secret to protect her growing reputation. "The Swifts stopped wearing their wedding rings," a source had revealed back then. "They haven't filed for divorce because they don't want it to damage Taylor's career... Andrea being on tour with Taylor full-time has been hard on her relationship with Scott."

Ronnie Cremer, the man who says he taught Swift how to play the guitar and, interestingly, helped design her first website, revealed in an interview with the New York Daily News that long before the Blank Space singer became famous, her parents were in a loveless marriage. "They didn't have a good relationship, the mother and father," Cremer claimed. "Scott used to tell me... 'I got a wife that doesn't love me. I'm trying to help my daughter out and do all the right things, and my wife could care less.'" A close source had disclosed then to Page Six that her parents would occasionally fight over her career: "They are not on the same page and don't even like to be in the same room," a source divulged. "Andrea requests that her husband not be present at meetings." Over the years, her mother has been her constant cheerleader.

As per The Things reports, Taylor's parents were divorcing and going through a separation around the time she was getting ready for her Fearless concert tour. The Love Story songstress' father, Scott, did not travel with her on her tour; instead, it was her mother, Andrea, who went. The couple's marriage was severely strained by the distance, especially because they were already experiencing marital difficulties. The Best Day, a song featured on Taylor's Fearless album, came out at the same time as her parents were parting ways and going through personal struggles. The song was a Christmas present for her ever-supportive mother.

Speaking about the song, she said, "Got the track; I synced up all of these home videos from when I was a little kid to go along with the song like a music video and played it for her on Christmas Eve, and she was crying her eyes out." She uploaded the home movies she shot while rerecording the song in 2021 to her YouTube page. The close bond that Taylor and Andrea have is symbolized in this song. Swift hasn't yet dedicated any songs to her father, but she did dedicate another song from her Lover album, Soon You'll Get Better, to her mother. However, at present, her parents are present during the Eras Tour concerts to support her wholeheartedly.

