In a recent MSNBC appearance, Stuart Stevens, a former top Republican strategist, echoed concerns expressed in an op-ed written by three conservative attorneys and published in The New York Times. The attorneys warned that the 'Trump threat is growing' and called on the legal profession to defend democracy. Stevens highlighted the danger posed by those in the GOP who, unable to secure victories in a changing America, resort to 'curating the vote' as a means of retaining power.

"I think Donald Trump is going to be crushed on Tuesday, absolutely crushed," GOP strategist Stuart Stevens said

Referring to Donald Trump's predominantly white voting bloc in an increasingly diverse nation, Stevens asserted, “When White House lawyers are inventing cockamamie theories to stop the peaceful transition of power and copping pleas to avoid jail time, it’s clear that we in the legal profession have come to a crisis point.”

Donald Trump didn't change the Republican party, he revealed it. - Stuart Stevens





Stevens, the author of The Conspiracy to End America: Five Ways My Old Party Is Driving Our Democracy to Autocracy, cautioned against underestimating the danger posed by these individuals. Despite Trump facing legal challenges and controversies, he continues to maintain significant support within the GOP and leads the race for the party's 2024 presidential nomination. Stevens said, "That’s really what they’re doing, and it’s ... a classic step in how democracies slide into autocracy. These are dangerous people. They’re very smart, they’re competent, they’re well-financed, and they are absolutely convinced that they are going to win."







The New York Times op-ed raised alarms about Trump's potential second term in great detail. The authors expressed concern about White House lawyers inventing theories to obstruct the transition of power, signaling a crisis within the legal system. International authoritarianism experts have also warned about the potentially devastating effects of a second Trump administration on American democracy. Reports suggest that Trump's plans for an even more extreme agenda could further undermine democratic institutions.

Stevens, who served as a top adviser to Sen. Mitt Romney during the 2012 presidential race, emphasized the gravity of the situation. He discussed the op-ed with Rina Shah, a GOP political strategist, on MSNBC, highlighting the dangerous trajectory the nation is on if Trump and his allies continue to subvert democratic norms. He also previously said the reference to Paul LePage's explicit desire for an 'American Caesar' in 2016 and Joe Sitt's assertion that the country needs a 'king' underscored the persistent yearning for authoritarian power within Trump's support base, as per The Guardian. Stevens draws parallels between Trump's approach and historical instances where democracy became expendable, pointing to the GOP's willingness to embrace Trump despite his divisive rhetoric and legal troubles.



Stevens' book also delves into the ways in which the Republican Party is driving the country toward autocracy, as per HuffPost. He compares the current political climate to the late Weimar Republic, emphasizing the dangers of democracy becoming expendable, particularly when the donor class supports authoritarian figures. Stevens reflects on the GOP's shift away from democratic values and the difficult trajectory of American democracy; he warns that the collapse of democracy is akin to a pandemic.

