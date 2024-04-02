Here's Why Fans are Calling Hailey Bieber’s Attempts at Damage Control ‘Fake’

Fans have alleged that Hailey Bieber added a false Justin Beiber detail to Easter weekend images in an effort to repair the damage. On Sunday, the couple celebrated Easter together, replete with chocolate eggs that were hand-decorated and nearly too beautiful to eat.

Hailey posted pictures of the candies on her Instagram Story along with a line of emojis that looked like chicks and eggs. Her caption on the selfie, which included bunny ears, said 'Happy Easter.'

As reported by The Sun, one of the pictures included her and her pop star husband's names inscribed on a set of Easter eggs. The eggs were dipped in chocolate and adorned with small Easter bunnies, yellow duckies, orange carrots, and white icing. This particular image was screenshot and shared on Reddit with the caption that read, "Yet to see a photo of these two together… but she made sure to include his name on an egg."

One of the user commented, "If he is there, she would’ve already made sure to get a photo of them together and post it." A second one wrote, "I feel like she is trying to do damage control as much as possible right now." A third added, "I absolutely agree. But also wonder if maybe it has a secondary purpose to make him feel guilty for not being there with her for the holiday." A fourth user commented, "Justin is nowhere near her. She’s making things worse for herself. All this faking and pretending. Then the next day she’s going to post another sad song, then make 1,000 stories about Rhode."

Hailey shared several images from her skincare brand, Rhode, along with the Easter photos. In one of the photographs, she is seen sporting a black one-piece swimsuit and bunny ears. Hailey's Easter photos were released after she refuted reports that her and Justin's marriage was having problems earlier in the month. Hailey Baldwin's father, Stephen Baldwin, asked followers to pray for the pair in a now-deleted Instagram post that was reshared in February.

Fans were concerned by the post's ambiguity, but Hailey reassured them that nothing unusual was visible. On March 1, the model additionally wrote a message on her partner's 30th birthday, saying, "Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are."

An insider told In Touch this month, Hailey is thinking of asking her husband for a trial separation after a difficult time in their marriage. The insider said, "Hailey's struggling.

She just needs time to sort things out on her own." The source also revealed, "Hailey’s not asking for a divorce. She knows Justin feels hurt and confused, but she feels lost too. She just needs a break." Shortly after their February 2016 breakup, the longtime couple reunited and were married in 2018. In September 2023, they both posted on social media to mark their fifth wedding anniversary.