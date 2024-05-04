Here's Why This Britney Spears' Former Husband Said Conservatorship 'Saved Her'

Earlier in 2022, Kevin Federline expressed his belief that Britney Spears' father had well-meaning intentions when he placed her under a long-standing conservatorship. According to ITV, Federline stated that the conservatorship, which granted Britney's father control over various aspects of her life, actually served to protect her. Jamie Spears held authority over Britney's movements, finances, and relationships for 13 years under this legal arrangement, which sparked the 'Free Britney' movement.

In November of last year, a judge in a Los Angeles court ruled that the conservatorship should be immediately terminated. Britney celebrated this decision as the best day ever.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Dudelson

According to Business Insider, Britney shared stories suggesting that her father, Jamie, enjoyed having control over someone as influential as her. However, Federline was questioned about whether Jamie truly helped his daughter by placing her under the conservatorship. He said, “Jamie Spears came to me and was like, pretty much, I don’t know what to do, I want to help. My daughter, I want to help. I mean this is... I saw a man that really cared and really cared about his family and wanted everything to be OK." He further said, "A hundred percent, I feel like he saved her back then."

Federline mentioned that he couldn't become involved in the conservatorship because he needed to care for their two sons. He said, "I wasn't involved in any of it so I really don't know how the conservatorship came about, I don't know whose decision it was. All I know is that you have a family that is worried about their daughter and trying to do whatever they can to help her. That's all that I knew." Federline explained that certain social media posts create issues for his two teenage sons, Jayden and Preston, whom he shares with Britney. “I apologise for them, to them, for them because I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager, having to go to high school,” he said.

He added, “Who knows how many people ask them about it or talk to them about it? And I try to explain to them look, maybe [it’s] just another way she tries to express herself but it doesn’t take away from the fact that what it does to them, it’s tough.” Federline further stated that their sons have not been visiting their mother for several months and chose not to attend her wedding earlier this summer. Britney also addressed her ex-husband's statements on Instagram, expressing sadness that he chose to discuss her relationship with their children.

Britney added, “As we all know raising teenage sons is never easy for anyone. I gave them everything. Only one word – hurtful.” About their relationship, Federline said, “There’s a lot of things that were going on that they just didn’t feel comfortable with. They made sure that I knew what was going on and at that point that was...it was...well they started sending me videos and certain things that they were like, look, I’m telling you that this is happening.” After Federline's remarks to the media, Britney's husband, Sam Asghari, also penned a statement that he shared on his Instagram Story.