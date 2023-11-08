Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Home Bought by Billionaire Heiress Next Door With Intentions to Demolish It

In a surprising twist to the saga surrounding Marilyn Monroe's famed Los Angeles home, the pending demolition that sent shockwaves through the community might not be as imminent as initially thought. The spotlight has shifted from a mysterious buyer to Brinah Milstein Bank, the wife of former reality TV producer Roy Bank, as the person behind the trust seeking to tear down the iconic residence at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive per RobbReport.

The news of demolition led the fans and neighbors to investigate who would shell out the exorbitant amount of $3,000 per square foot for the iconic property. Speculations ran wild, with theories pointing towards a greedy developer eyeing a lucrative project or a high-flying tycoon envisioning a custom dream home on the sprawling half-acre lot. However, according to insights and conversations with immediate neighbors, the situation is far more nuanced than a straightforward real estate transaction. Milstein Bank, associated with a family with substantial financial clout, initially seemed determined to erase the local landmark from the neighborhood's fabric.

Marilyn Monroe’s famous house is being torn down by a new undisclosed owner who paid $8.4M, in cash, for the property.



The 2,600-square-foot property has become a notable landmark in Los Angeles since being owned by the icon. pic.twitter.com/RF0ixumtMQ — Juice Pop (@TheJuicePop) September 8, 2023

Neighbors, who have reportedly spoken directly to Milstein, claim that she has reconsidered her stance on demolishing the historic home. Not much is clear around the speculations that suggest a change of heart. However, the news hit the fans of Monroe positively who were relieved to know that the owner is now considering not demolishing it. Milstein Bank's background is being read and analyzed amid the news around the house once owned by Monroe. In 2015, AEC, a company associated with the Milstein family, was sold for a staggering $2.5 billion.

This photo was taken by my friend Nick Faitos and it’s definitely worth sharing…



This is Marilyn Monroe’s home at 12304 5th Helena Drive in Brentwood during the 1990s. Nick snuck up the driveway when the house was undergoing a 1997 renovation. As bad a shape as it had been… pic.twitter.com/LCm3fBXxtO — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) September 11, 2023

The Milstein family's profound influence in the financial realm is undeniable, with several of Milstein Bank's siblings holding key executive positions at Milstein Asset Management. As the community transitions from a sense of resignation over the anticipated loss of a local treasure, it is now perched on the edge of anticipation, eagerly awaiting the resolution of whether the historic residence will be spared from the impending threat of demolition.

As Milstein Bank's apparent change of heart adds an unexpected chapter to this real estate drama, the fate of 12305 Fifth Helena Drive remains uncertain, keeping the neighborhood and Monroe enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. Previously, Marilyn Monroe's biopic made headlines as the protagonist, Ana de Armas, known for her role in the Netflix biopic about Monroe, Blonde, reportedly had a 'spooky encounter' with the late Marilyn Monroe on the sets. The acclaimed actor revealed that she felt the presence of the famed Hollywood icon while filming the movie. During the premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival, the 34-year-old actress went down memory lane about her experience while shooting, stating that she believed Monroe was close to the cast and crew on set, as per Reuters.

