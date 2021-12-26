Kate Beckinsale Bounces On Xmas Horse In High Heels

Kate Beckinsale can always be relied on for a little humor. The 48-year-old actress, fresh from her explicit umbrella show-off, was back on Instagram over Christmas, this time showing off her childlike edge. The ex to Pete Davidson made it a bouncy affair by going boing boing on an inflatable-effect and seat-like soft toy horse, with the post also including the British beauty's casual outfit and high-heeled boots finish.

Of course, plenty of festive decorations were also included. Check it out below.