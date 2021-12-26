Kate Beckinsale Bounces On Xmas Horse In High Heels

Kate Beckinsale can always be relied on for a little humor. The 48-year-old actress, fresh from her explicit umbrella show-off, was back on Instagram over Christmas, this time showing off her childlike edge. The ex to Pete Davidson made it a bouncy affair by going boing boing on an inflatable-effect and seat-like soft toy horse, with the post also including the British beauty's casual outfit and high-heeled boots finish.

Of course, plenty of festive decorations were also included. Check it out below.

It's Christmas!

Scroll for the post, one including photo and video action. The Pearl Harbor star delighted her 5.1 million followers with a Christmas gingerbread house shot to open with - here, Kate was wearing a festive crown as she admired the cute house, also seen with someone even more festive-looking next to her.

Of course, where Kate goes, so do her cats, Clive and Willow, with one included in the gallery, which also brought a full-length shot of Kate in black sweatpants, a white tee, plus chunky heeled boots.

See The Photos Below

Beckinsale, who looked a little bored in her video, caught the eye as she sat bouncing around on the toy horse while petting her cat - here, fans got a peek inside her luxurious home, with further slides showing Xmas decor including mini snowmen, a reindeer sleigh, plus the obligatory Santa.

Taking to her caption as she raked in over 80,000 likes, Kate wrote: "Lovely Christmas eve with my girl, my boy, my horse and @iamginodacampo 💕💕💕 #killerqueen #thesnowman." More after the post -swipe for the horse.

Not Just A Pretty Face

Kate made headlines in October for showing it isn't just a bikini body that makes a Kate Beckinsale headline. Taking to IG, the starlet wrote:

"I was asked multiple times in a recent interview if knew my IQ. I didn’t answer the question the first few times, but I did tell the truth that my mum had had me tested when I was young, and that it was high. I didn’t remember the number, and after being pressed several times to call my mother and ask her, I did."

Got The IQ

Asking if she should "tell the truth" or even "lie" and "pretend it was lower," Kate continued:

"As a woman truthfully answering a question about my own IQ, I have been the subject of a few articles trying to shame me for it. This is EXACTLY what I mean by a handicap". She concluded that "NO percentage of women let alone 60% (Grazia magazine, 2019)should feel they need to lie or dumb down under ANY circumstances so as not to be a target."

