Cowboys 2021 Playoff Outlook: Breaking Down The Cowboys' Final 3 Games

Despite being one of the wealthiest and most popular NFL teams in the world, the Dallas Cowboys haven't exactly found much success in the playoffs over the past couple of decades.

Fortunately for the fans, America's Team is finally showing signs of life under coach Mike McCarthy, and this might as well be the year when they go the distance.

However, they still have three tough challenges ahead of them before the end of the regular season. Here, we'll break down their rivals and how likely it is for them to finish with the first seed in the NFC.