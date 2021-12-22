Cowboys 2021 Playoff Outlook: Breaking Down The Cowboys' Final 3 Games

Ernesto Cova

Despite being one of the wealthiest and most popular NFL teams in the world, the Dallas Cowboys haven't exactly found much success in the playoffs over the past couple of decades.

Fortunately for the fans, America's Team is finally showing signs of life under coach Mike McCarthy, and this might as well be the year when they go the distance.

However, they still have three tough challenges ahead of them before the end of the regular season. Here, we'll break down their rivals and how likely it is for them to finish with the first seed in the NFC.

Washington Football Team: A Big Rematch

The Washington Football Team's defense has stepped up after a slow start to the season, but their offense continues to be a big question mark, especially if Taylor Heinicke is forced to miss another game.

Ron Rivera's squad forced 2 turnovers two weeks ago and punished Dak Prescott with 5 sacks but they couldn't generate enough offense to represent an actual challenge for them.

The Cowboys forced 4 turnovers, with Randy Gregory logging one pick and one forced fumble, but they still allowed them to get back into the game with two touchdowns in the final quarter of the game.

Now, Dallas will host their divisional rival at Arlington and they should have no trouble getting past them again.

Arizona Cardinals: The Ultimate Test

The Cowboys will face their toughest task when they visit the Arizona Cardinals for Week 17.

Kliff Kingsbury team also holds a 10-4 record right now but was exposed by the Detroit Lions last week, and losing DeAndre Hopkins for the season isn't exactly good news for them.

Then again, the Cardinals boast one of the most balanced teams in the league, ranking 8th in points scored, 5th in points allowed, and 8th in sacks.

Kyler Murray has thrown for 3,039 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 10 picks, adding 270 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

This is a must-win game for both parties, especially if the Packers lose, as they both have a shot at the top spot in the NFC East.

Philadelphia Eagles: A Shot At The Top

And last but not least, the Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles for their final game of the season, looking to replicate that 41-21 win they got in Week 3.

In that game, Jalen Hurts threw for 326 yards and a couple of scores but was also picked off twice. Also, the Eagles rushed the ball just 12 times for 64 yards.

However, Nick Sirianni's team has improved drastically since that game, establishing the run and opening up more lanes for Hurts.

To make things more interesting, beating the Eagles could put an end to their playoff hopes, so we expect this clash between lifelong rivals to go down to the wire. They better not overlook them.

The Offense Needs To Step Up

The Cowboys boast one of the best defensive units in the NFL this season.

Anchored by Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Trevon Diggs; they've been physical, dominant, and efficient in nearly every aspect.

However, the Cowboys will only go as far as Dak Prescott and the offense can take them.

They've struggled to move the chains and put up points over the past month and a half, so they better step up if they want to have a legit shot at ending their Super Bowl drought.

