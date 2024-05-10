Jenelle Evans Wants to Leave North Carolina, Plans Move to Florida Closer to Briana DeJesus

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is contemplating relocating from her hometown of North Carolina to Florida with her children: 14-year-old son Jace, nine-year-old son Kaiser, and seven-year-old daughter Ensley. Earlier this month, the 32-year-old reality TV personality was reportedly in Florida, visiting two or three homes in the Central Florida area. These properties are situated not far from where her fellow co-star Briana Dejesus resides, as per TMZ reports.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

The 29-year-old 16 and Pregnant alum currently owns a four-bedroom home valued at $350,000 in Kissimmee, Florida. According to sources with direct knowledge, as reported by TMZ Evans is contemplating relocating due to her recent separation from her husband David Eason. Evans is committed to the idea of relocating in the upcoming 90 days, according to sources. However, she is also contemplating waiting until her divorce is finalized in eight months before making any definitive decisions about the relocation. Despite being recently seen together, Evans and DeJesus were reported not to be planning a permanent comeback to the Teen Mom franchise. This is despite Evans' recent appearance in a trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Recently, Evans was granted custody of her son Jace. Although her mother, Barbara, who primarily raised Jace during his childhood, has court-ordered visitation rights, she does not have authority over the American reality television star's choice of residence with her son. In the past, Evans had to involve the police when issues arose at her residence, which was a frightening experience. Evans informed the news reporter of Columbus County that she was present at home during the attempted break-in. The break-in occurred in Oak Island, North Carolina, where the intruder forcibly broke the lock on the sliding glass door in the early morning hours, granting access to the garage. The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is charged with the investigation of the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Sharing about it on her Facebook account, Evans posted a picture captioned, "Still sick but the scariest thing in my life just happened last night and still processing it all. I’ll share soon but I can’t believe this happened." According to The U.S. Sun, the estranged couple were not on good terms with each other. "David has been staying on Jenelle's boat over the past week, but then on Monday, things began to get heated. Two days ago, Jenelle started texting Maryssa that since her father was no longer at the house, she could no longer live there, either," an insider added. "I've raised you since you were little, but now I have custody of Jace now, and he's my priority," they continued. "David is supposed to be filing for divorce sometime today- his plan is to get ahead of Jenelle filing," the source also revealed. Hence, the plan to move on, in life seems valid for the reality television star, Evans.