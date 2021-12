A year after assuming the role as the Philadelphia 76ers' president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey is currently on a mission to find disgruntled superstar Ben Simmons a new home. Despite the strong efforts to convince him to stay, Morey must be aware of the fact that Simmons' departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

As of now, the only thing that he and his staff could do is to search for a deal that would allow them to extract the maximum value out of Simmons.