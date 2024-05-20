Trump Supporters Say 'He's The First Black President, Not Obama,' Internet Asks, "Is This A Joke?"

Ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, both supporters and critics of Donald Trump have been amplifying their voices on social media. A new video on X, formerly Twitter, showed a member of a 'Blacks for Trump' movement making a bizarre statement, prompting the netizens to ask if it meant as a joke.

@Chicago1Ray posted the clip on the platform, captioning, "Trump is the first Black President, not Obama, says this man who's a member of the Blacks for Trump movement nationwide They start chanting. Blacks and Whites must unite .. Democrats are losing a lot of the Black vote BLACKS FOR TRUMP. THIS IS REAL."

Thats the same black guy with a beard thats at every Trump rally. — mark johnson (@oj2003) May 20, 2024

The post that amassed 22K views attracted reactions from everyone, more specifically from fellow black voters. For instance, @ImKnotTheOne, contradicted the video's sentiments, "This minstrel show is not appealing or resonating with most Black voters no matter how y'all try to give the illusion that Black people are moving in massive droves to support Trump."

Why is it always the same 5 people? — BA’s Boss (@bcongdong) May 20, 2024

Meanwhile,@OsminlindLarry pointed out, "It's always the same group of Black sellouts in these videos. They're the same group who are positioned directly behind Trump at Trump rallies." The video prompted @nbd57kb82scralv to ask a crucial question, "What is Trump doing for black people?" @bristevens accused, "Paid actors."

However, for others, calling Trump the "first black president" sounded like a joke, as one X user, @19_recovery, commented, "Is this a joke. Blacks not really for either one." Another user, @TacoShorts, dismissed the narrative, "5 people don't speak for everyone." @EvaGeorge919 echoed, "This is so embarrassing."

Quoting the former president who proclaimed in his speech to the Black Conservative Federation gala on February 23, 2024, "Unlike racist Joe Biden, I have spent my entire life working hand in hand with Black Americans to create jobs, build buildings, invest in our communities and expand opportunities and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color," as per Washington Post. "I want to tell you, a Black worker is a great worker. You've done an incredible job."

Trump has claimed that his efforts to improve the lives of Black Americans have been monumental. To make his case, he cited accomplishments like a low Black unemployment rate, increased funding for historically Black colleges and universities (a congressional initiative, not an executive branch one), or passage of an opportunity zone program.

However, historians differed and scorned him for his boastful remarks. H.W. Brands, a historian at the University of Texas at Austin, in 2020, criticized, "Trump's so-called accomplishments will not even be noticed by historians five years from now."

As far as Barack Obama is concerned, Trump has had a notoriously unpleasant equation with the ex-black president. More so after he mischievously questioned his birthplace in 2011 on television, saying, "I'm starting to think that he was not born here," per The New York Times. Predictably, the Republican front-runner didn't just stop there. In 2012, claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that a credible source called his office to reveal Obama's birth certificate was a "fraud."

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

After five years of putting question marks on Obama's "Americanness," the ex-president admitted in a campaign appearance in 2016, "President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period," per AP News. "Now we all want to get back to making America strong and great again."