Biden Campaign Has a Field Day Trolling ‘Confused’ Trump for ‘Glitching and Slurring’ at NRA Speech

Donald Trump was heavily trolled by President Joe Biden's campaign account after the former President delivered a speech to the National Rifle Association in Texas and appeared to mispronounce words and mix up several critical facts. Not one to leave a rally without creating moments of internet gold, Trump was ridiculed online by the Biden campaign for a string of embarrassing slip-ups, per Raw Story.

Did he just fall asleep mid sentence? So bizarre. https://t.co/zY10wmTa4n — Michelle Beckley (@BeckleyforTX) May 19, 2024

These included Trump boasting that he was a 'better physical specimen' and healthier than fellow former President Barack Obama, attempting to swat away an inconsiderable fly during the political campaign event and referring to it as 'brutal,' and glitching and slurring throughout the speech. At one point in the speech, Trump froze for a full 30 seconds. “Many came here with nothing but the boots or their feet, the clothes on their back, and the gun in their saddle. Together they helped make America into the single greatest nation in the history of the world,” he said before freezing.

Trump: I say to myself ‘you’re a frickin genius.’ I had an uncle who is the longest-serving president *glitches* uh, professor in the history of MIT pic.twitter.com/A28Z9N2Y1o — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 18, 2024

The Biden campaign's social media team had a rapid response and took to X to troll the former POTUS. "Trump starts playing QAnon music during his bizarre slur-filled NRA speech," the account tweeted. Highlighting another glitch, "Trump: I say to myself ‘you’re a frickin genius.’ I had an uncle who is the longest-serving president *glitches* uh, professor in the history of MIT," the X account wrote while mocking the real estate mogul.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

A Biden supporters' account, @BidenWins, also posted on X, "Donald Trump just glitched out and froze at his rally tonight. He is clearly unfit for office. Retweet so every American knows Trump is senile." Various netizens also slammed Trump for being unfit for office, with one user saying, "Poppop’s dementia really is getting worse. He needs a mental health evaluation." Another user, in a similar vein, mocked, "Just when you thought it couldn’t get any Weirder."

Someone else pointed out, "Trump's teleprompter apparently failed during his NRA speech, and he spent half a minute staring at a blank screen while the creepy QAnon song 'WWG1WGA' played. Just indescribably weird." Biden's campaign team also trolled Trump for reading the wrong thing from a teleprompter, addressing himself in the third person. "A confused Trump refers to himself in the third person while reading his teleprompter: 'Yes oh yes and quickly says President Trump,'" the account quoted.

A confused Trump refers to himself in the third person while reading his teleprompter: “Yes oh yes and quickly says President Trump” pic.twitter.com/KW9TvHOH0F — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 18, 2024

The 90-minute wide-ranging speech, delivered in Texas, covered everything from his criminal trials to trade and immigration and was addressed to thousands of members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) at the organization's annual conference, per Reuters. The association officially endorsed him for President shortly before he addressed the podium. The presumptive Republican nominee noted that the Second Amendment was on the ballot and urged gun owners to vote in November. "We've got to get gun owners to vote," Trump said. "I think you're a rebellious bunch. But let's be rebellious and vote this time."