Donald Trump Exchange Pleasantries with 'Young, Beautiful People,' Internet Asks "Where's Melania?"

Donald Trump is set to take over the White House again in 2024. While his mounting legal troubles keep him occupied, he ensures to interact with his fans whenever he gets a chance. One such video surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, by an account @_johnnymaga, showing the former president talking and taking selfies with MAGA supporters.

The post was captioned, "Trump is so wholesome man" and amassed over 25K views from people who gushed over his friendly gesture towards people. @stockbella praised him, "Trump loves his family very much!" Another fan, @VotifyNow, echoed the sentiment, "Wow. He is truly loved by the people." @MarkMantis agreed, "Most wholesome felon EVER!"

After supporters, followed critics. An X user, @oakaged22, slammed the person who posted the video, "Johnny, did you make it through grade school?" In response to a fan who raved about Trump's "love for family," @SiLewis14 quipped, "I take it that's sarcasm..." Meanwhile, @ClesterRebecca, summed up her views as, "A self-proclaimed billionaire that had millions in his bank acct as a child & still felt the need to commit countless CRIMES wholesome? No."

@JeffPreston13asked a significant question that's been on everybody's mind, "Where's Melania?" While there's no specific reason per se for the former First Lady Melania Trump's consistent absence from her husband's campaign trails, it's no surprise considering her withdrawn attitude and her record of being a "silent" supporter of Trump.

Her latest appearance was at the fundraiser Trump hosted at their Palm Beach property Mar-a-Lago estate. While the former president showcased his chatty and social self, the Slovenian was true to her enigmatic persona throughout the media presence. However, people still long to see her more at the rallies but it seems she's clear about where and how she'd be seen or heard.

Mary Jordan, author of The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, told The Guardian, "It's not going to be in volume but you'll see her at key moments. Jordan explained, "She likes to heighten the interest in her appearances by being scarce. It's very intentional, like a movie star who doesn't want exposure," adding that the former model wants to "be in control."

However, her "mysterious aura" could backfire, especially during the ongoing Hush Money trial in the Manhattan courtroom. The Republican front-runner is facing criminal charges for falsifying bank records to hide the hush payment he made to Stormy Daniels for keeping silent about their alleged sexual affair (in 2006) before the 2016 elections. But, his wife is nowhere to be found.

Sarah Matthews, a former Trump White House official, told CNN that Melania's absence is being noticed by the jurors and her silence, on camera or social media, speaks volumes since the politician's former aide Michael Cohen revealed Trump didn't particularly "care" about how his wife would react to his cheating scandal.

"It flies in the face of Trump's defenses that he was solely concerned with the opinion of his wife," Matthews said. "And what I will say too is that I think the biggest piece of evidence is that Melania Trump isn't here. She's not going to be, probably, attending the trial and I think that the jury is going to take notice of that."