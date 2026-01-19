Bruce Springsteen Puts Trump and ICE on Blast After Renee Nicole Good’s Fatal Shooting — “Send a Message to This President”

Renowned singer Bruce Springsteen recently called out ICE and US President Donald Trump during a performance in Red Bank, New Jersey. His outburst came following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

Springsteen surprised his fans at the 2026 Light of Day Winterfest located in Red Bank, New Jersey. He performed at the Count Basie Center of Arts.

The American songwriter was almost heading towards the end of his performance when he decided to explain the origin of his beloved song, The Promised Land. Springsteen claimed that the song was about the “beautiful yet flawed” country America could eventually become.

Bruce Springsteen: “If you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens. If you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercizing your American right to protest, then send a message to this… pic.twitter.com/9DguCi8UJ6 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 18, 2026

The music icon proceeded to call out Trump amid the recent events that unfolded in the US and seemingly wanted to “send a message” to the POTUS. The rock legend posed several questions to a cheering audience as he subtly addressed the Minneapolis ICE shooting.

During his intense commentary, Springsteen highlighted his disagreements about ICE and the way they’re handling protests across America.

According to Eyewitness News ABC7, the musician addressed the crowd, saying, “If you stand against heavily armed, masked federal troops invading American cities using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens… If you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest… then send a message to this president, and as the mayor of that city has said, ICE should get the f— out of Minneapolis.”

Springsteen’s statement earned many cheers and roars from the 1500 audience members present at the New Jersey venue. After echoing anti-ICE stance, the singer went on to dedicate The Promised Land to the late mother of three.

He said, “This one is for you, and the memory of the mother of three, and American citizen, Renee Good.” Springsteen then wrapped up his gig with a performance that left audience in awe like every other time.

Trump has yet to respond to Springsteen’s rant about ICE and the message intended for him. Which won’t be very long since the two have a history of banters online. Trump has often clapped back at Springsteen’s comments against him. His comment, however, generated quite a reaction from fans and critics of Trump on social media.

This is what every person with a voice the public will listen to should be saying.

Thank you, Bruce Springsteen. — Dan Dail (@feather043) January 18, 2026

Taking to X, many poured out their support for Springsteen for his gesture at the recent concert. The first one mentioned, “Just when I thought I couldn’t love Bruce more, he keeps impressing me! Thanks, Boss.” A second one gushed about the singer, writing, “An amazing musician, storyteller, humanitarian. A man with a very high heart.”

A third one and many others chimed in agreement with Springsteen’s anti-ICE comment, writing, “I’m 100% in agreement with Bruce Springsteen.” A fourth one pointed out, “I love that you always stand up for what’s right.” A fifth one said, “I stand with Bruce!”

Similarly, many also appreciated Springsteen for his support of Good since her fatal shooting in Minneapolis. Trump had previously called Springsteen “dumb as a rock” for another comment. The MAGA leader is yet to respond to the new tirade.