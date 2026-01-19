Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Rips into Trump During Fiery Clash With Piers Morgan — “He’s Demented”

Piers Morgan is known for his unfiltered and often controversial comments on trending and political matters. Over the past few decades, he has hosted a wide range of prominent figures from different industries on his show Uncensored with Morgan, including entertainment, science and technology, and politics, among others.

Most recently, he featured Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters on the show. The duo got involved in an intense conversation about varied political topics, from Iran protests to Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, and other dictators. Waters left several fans stunned as he ripped into the US President during the show.

Morgan and Waters engaged in an explosive conversation surrounding Trump and his recent Venezuela takeover. When discussing the POTUS’ actions against Maduro, Waters mentioned that Trump didn’t completely think through Operation Absolute Resolve.

Speaking about the fate of Venezuela, the Pink Floyd frontman claimed Trump himself “doesn’t know” about the country’s future either. Water said, “Trump doesn’t know… He spends his time staring out the French windows.”

This prompted Morgan to ask Waters about his thoughts on the POTUS. Without missing a beat, Waters said, “He’s demented! He’s obviously very evil.”

The singer proceeded to mention that the 79-year-old has always been a “real s——.” He further cited Trump’s many debatable actions throughout his presidency and claimed it was all “awful in every way.” Waters also welcomed Morgan to disagree with him about the Trump administration.

Instead of sharing his personal opinions about the MAGA leader, Morgan posed a question to Waters: “If you feel this way about him, why do you live in America?” To this, Waters explained that the “political atmosphere” was unbearable in England, hence he decided to move to America.

Unsatisfied with Waters’ response, Morgan claimed he “didn’t get” why the singer was still in America. Waters explained that while he believes Trump is reportedly evil, he doesn’t believe the American people are evil like him. He even went on to quote his mother, who reportedly also claimed Americans were “good and true.”

Waters’ interview with Morgan took the internet by storm, with many flooding social media with their thoughts. One user wrote, “Bro, please don’t open your mouth except for singing.”

Another user regretted being Waters’ fan, saying, “I’m sorry for myself for every single moment I wasted listening to your songs.” A third person asked, “Has Waters always been completely deranged?”

A fourth one wrote, “As someone who has been a fan of Roger Waters since my teenage years, I’m really disappointed by his recent positions.” Shading Waters’ comment about Trump, a fifth one claimed, “He’s clearly very demented.” Neither Morgan nor Waters has responded to the online backlash online at the time of writing.