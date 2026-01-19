Kristi Noem Slams CBS Host for Taking the Name of ICE Agent Involved in Minneapolis Shooting — “People Have Attacked Him”

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has continued to fiercely defend ICE since the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

From making controversial statements claiming that ICE agent Jonathan Ross acted in “self-defense” and blaming Good for her tragic fate, Noem and the Trump administration have left no stone unturned to showcase their public support for Ross.

During a recent appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation segment, Noem had a heated exchange with host Margaret Brennan when she mentioned Ross’s name on-air while talking about the Minneapolis ICE shooting incident.

The DHS Secretary blasted the CBS host for broadcasting the ICE agent’s name, claiming his name shouldn’t be mentioned at all. Noem and Brennan were in the middle of discussing a recent poll about the Minneapolis shooting when Ross’ name came up in the conversation.

Americans are safer with each arrest of a criminal illegal alien. Since President Trump came back into office, over 2.6 million illegal aliens have left the country. This includes the more than 670,000 deportations and 2 million self-deportations. President Trump is restoring… pic.twitter.com/1nboUHQwMm — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 18, 2026

The poll was conducted to find out the number of people who thought the Trump administration’s reaction to the ICE shooting was fair or unfair. According to the numbers obtained by CBS, about 60% of Americans reportedly found it unfair, and 40% believed it was fair.

Brennan focused on the alleged lack of support for POTUS Donald Trump and his administration’s response to Good’s fatal shooting. When asked about whether or not those support numbers concerned her, Noem reiterated her statements defending the ICE agent and criticizing Good’s actions.

Kristi Noem also called the incident a “tragedy” and said she hopes such an incident “never happens” again in the future. Without naming Ross, she said, “This officer relied on his training to defend his life and to defend those around him…”

Kristi Noem claimed the murder of a US Citizen was an “act of domestic terrorism,” that the ICE agents were “stuck in snow” and that the woman was trying to ram ICE officers. Clearly, @SecNoem is lying and attempting to justify this murder . pic.twitter.com/8dAttpStN3 — Lincoln Square (@LincolnSquareHQ) January 7, 2026

She continued to defend the ICE agent’s actions and also subtly addressed the protests, mentioning the need for a designated place for the public to “express” their First Amendment Rights. It was after this point that things between Noem and the CBS host began to intensify.

Brennan shifted the conversation to Good’s shooter and mentioned his name. She was in the middle of her sentence, mentioning Ross’s hospitalization, when Noem immediately cut her off.

Kristi Noem urged the host not to take his name on-air, saying, “We shouldn’t have people to doxx a law enforcement officer when they have an 8000% increased death threat…” The two of them continued interrupting each other, with the CBS host highlighting that Ross’s name was already public.

ICE Agent Jonathan E. Ross of Minnesota needs to be held accountable by Americans for the facts that took place in his killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis. Accountability must be had.

We can’t allow him to escape accountability.

A human being lost their life.

A mother is dead.… pic.twitter.com/HC0twsHcdP — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 9, 2026

Noem responded to Brennan’s statement, saying just because Ross’s name was made public didn’t mean it should “continue” to be mentioned. She further explained the main reason why his name should be out of the spotlight. Noem said, “People have attacked him and his family, and they are in jeopardy.”

Kristi Noem went on to highlight the growing violence against ICE agents. She pointed out that since the shooting, other agents were getting attacked in hotels and in public and were actively receiving death threats.

The CBS host quickly clarified, “Of course, no one can condone violence against anyone…” and moved on to ask Noem about an update on Ross’s health since he reportedly suffered internal bleeding in his torso and was later released after treatment. Noem shot down the question and said she was not “willing to share” an update on the matter.