Ben Affleck Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Split Rumors, Fans Blame JLo for Relationship Troubles

Amidst ongoing rumors of marital troubles yet again between power couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the Gone Girl actor was sighted without his wedding ring. In images obtained by TMZ, Affleck was seen driving his car on Friday, May 17, holding his mobile phone, with his left hand conspicuously bare of the ring, as per Entertainment Tonight. Fans however trolled JLo for being unable to 'keep a man,' given it is her fourth rocky marriage.

Ben Affleck is seen AGAIN without his wedding ring as he departs Brentwood mansion to meet up with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet amid rumored Jennifer Lopez marital woes pic.twitter.com/rXMJg7BKCM — Rahmah Sanni (@SanniRahma61573) May 19, 2024

On Instagram, one person wrote, "I love Ben. I think JLo is too high maintenance and he deserves better." "Jennifer is the problem. I’m sure of it," echoed another. Reiterating similar concerns, a user added a low blow, "She really can’t keep a man! And she never will. Good for Ben." In a similar vein, another slammed, "Jlo can't keep a man. This is her fourth marriage"

Others however extended support for JLo and urged folks not to conjecture unnecessarily. "Everyone blaming Jlo, especially women. Yet if a man marries many times he is cheered on by other males. Women need to uplift each other. There are 2 sides to every story," a user shared. "Just leave them alone. Marriage is hard enough without having the news media in their face constantly," stated another. Meanwhile, some expressed concern for their kids. "I feel sorry for the kids. JLo's kids were very close with Alex Rodríguez's daughters and now with Ben's."

Other than Seraphina, 15, Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, share Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12. Affleck is also stepfather to Lopez's 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she co-parents with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. A source told ET that the relationship may 'be a lot' for both the A-list celebrities. "They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the source said. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."

Earlier this month, a source told Entertainment Tonight, that Lopez has "not been paying much attention to any outside hate...She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some. She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and some people don't get her or know her. Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her." The insider concluded, "They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what matters, lift each other, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."

After that $20 million dumpster fire of a movie she wasted her money on to tell their love story, if they get divorced after two years of marriage, I’m gonna die laughing https://t.co/HCOJ4OJ4VB — anna wintours sunglasses (@raquel2e) May 19, 2024

Rumors concerning Lopez and Affleck's conflict have been intensifying of late as per Us Weekly, with JLo allegedly house hunting. A source disclosed that the two are "completely on different pages." “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the source explained. However, due to poor ticket sales, some cities had to cancel events, further straining their already tense relationship.