Former NBA Player Claims He Wouldn't Vote for Democrats Even If Trump 'Takes a Shit up at the Podium'

The Minnesota Republican Party on Saturday surprised a lot of GOP activists by endorsing Royce White, a former NBA player, to challenge incumbent Amy Klobuchar in the U.S. Senate race from the 5th Congressional District. Two years after unsuccessfully trying to remove Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in a GOP primary, White received more than two-thirds of the vote on Saturday, according to MPR News.

GOP endorsed Senate candidate Royce White: “Donald Trump could get up on stage, pull his pants down, take a shit up at the podium, and I still would never vote for you fucking Democrats again.” pic.twitter.com/scQ4jSs9Gh — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 19, 2024

Recently, White is heard saying in a viral video on X, "Donald Trump could get up on stage, pull his pants down, take a shit up at the podium, and I still would never vote for you fucking Democrats again." People on social media responded distinctly to his comments. One user wrote, "Royce Trump wouldn’t rent to you, called y’all lazy and didn’t want y’all counting his money. So the own you thought you had is a joke." Another went on to blame Democrats, stating, "Anybody in this thread who thinks Trump taking a crap up on a stage, would be anywhere near comparable to how bad the Democrats have sold this country out... Has no basic understanding of citizenship. Or how bad things actually are! Which makes sense and exactly why I'm running."

Meet Royce White, the newly endorsed Republican candidate for Senate in Minnesota against the infatigable Amy Klobuchar. He's for MAGA people who don't think Kari Lake and Tim Scott are obsequious enough. One cycle, the GOP will take recruitment more seriously. Maybe. pic.twitter.com/P6IVLE2B7Q — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 19, 2024

Others made jokes about Trump referring to him as Vonshitzenpants. Another user chimed in, "Hate to break it to him but highly suspect Vonshitzenpants has done just that, on stage, multiple times. He just needs to ask and receive one of Trump’s “Real” man diapers." One more user wrote a similar statement, "Well, according to witnesses he's already been doing that - just without the part where he pulls his pants down to do it. #DonaldVonShitzinPantz." Another one jotted down, "Be careful what you ask for. You just might get it. My only question would be: what was the factor in the decision that he would happily wade in Trump's feces before voting Democrat."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

Republicans supported White 'with reservation,' an opinion that the former NBA star didn't share. He said, "I appreciate the committee and its process. I hope we can change it in the future because the same reservations they had about me would surely fall on Donald Trump as well if he was running in this race." The former NBA player and podcast host, White, attacked the political system and the large sums of money it requires of candidates for public office while pleading for support for his endorsement. He added, "The reality is we need people now more than ever that can’t be bought. They don’t have a price and I can’t stress that to you enough."

Royce White is MAGA & America First!



His election as a U.S. Senator from the state of Minnesota is critical to saving our country from the Globalists who are creating the chaos & confusion you see all around you.



Amy Klobuchar, who he is running against, is part of the… pic.twitter.com/HyblDs7gUj — MAGA Warrior™ (@MAGAWarrior_45) May 20, 2024

Following his retirement from athletics, White became a Republican populist connected to the conspiratorial right. He made a failed bid to unseat Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the 2022 Republican primary. He is also well-known for his appearances on right-wing and conspiracy theory-promoting internet media platforms, such as Steve Bannon's War Room and Alex Jones's InfoWars. There were also other Republican candidates vying for the Senate seat. Joe Fraser was the one who raised the most money out of all of them, but when it came time for the convention, Fraser was unable to get enough support.