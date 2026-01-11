Minnesota AG Accuses Trump of Blocking State Officials from Minneapolis ICE Shooting Probe

As the FBI looks into the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good, Minnesota state officials have been left out of the investigation. While it was initially supposed to be a joint investigation, federal agents refused to share case information with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The state’s Attorney General, Keith Ellison, has now revealed that his bureau was stopped from taking part in the inquiry by Donald Trump. The AG said in an interview with HuffPost, “This directive appears to be coming from Trump himself.”

Ellison’s comments come after the President outrightly rejected the idea of sharing federal investigative findings with state officials. Trump said in a press conference, “Normally I would, but they’re crooked officials.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension initially said it was partnering with the FBI to investigate the ICE shooting. But state authorities said Thursday they were notified by the FBI that they would no longer have access to “case materials, scene evidence or investigative… — Riggie711 (@riggie711) January 9, 2026

Ellison initially pleaded with the federal law enforcement to allow the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to join the FBI in the investigation. However, the request was declined.

Drew Evans, the Superintendent of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, announced on Thursday, “The investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation.”

Experts have warned that blocking the Bureau from participating in the matter could lead to an unfair outcome. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said, “It feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome.”

Walz added, “And I say that only because people in positions of power have already passed judgment, from the president to the vice president to Kristi Noem, have stood and told you things that are verifiably false, verifiably inaccurate.”

However, the roadblock has not prevented Minnesota from conducting a parallel investigation into the case. Ellison has requested that the public come forward with any evidence regarding the case.

This is not the first time that the state bureau has handled a high-stakes case. Earlier in 2020, George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis. The incident gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement and led to global protests.

Six years later, Good’s death has once again sparked outrage, with people protesting against ICE across various places in the US. Meanwhile, Alpha News released a new video from the ICE agent’s perspective, which showcases Good’s final moments before her shooting.

The FBI must work with the professionals at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation of the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer yesterday. This has to be about justice, not politics. — Senator Amy Klobuchar (@SenAmyKlobuchar) January 8, 2026

Ellison expressed disappointment over how his department was refused federal investigative files, but the agents chose to make the video public through a right-wing media outlet.

The AG remarked, “It’s fundamentally unprofessional from a criminal justice standpoint, from an investigatory standpoint … if you’re not releasing any information to the state, why are you releasing information to a propaganda sheet like Alpha News with your own commentary?”

The incident in question took place on January 7, 2026, when 37-year-old Good was sitting in her vehicle and observing a protest against ICE agents who were targeting her neighbors in Minneapolis.

As she tried to drive her car, it brushed against ICE officer Jonathan Ross, who shot her three times. Government officials, including Trump, JD Vance, and Kristi Noem, have called Good an agitator and defended Ross.