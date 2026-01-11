2026 New Year Giveaway
Politics

Minnesota AG Accuses Trump of Blocking State Officials from Minneapolis ICE Shooting Probe

Published on: January 11, 2026 at 10:52 AM ET

Federal agents have refused to share ICE shooting information with Minnesota officials.

Jashandeep Singh
Written By Jashandeep Singh
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Minnesota AG Blames Trump
Minnesota AG blames Trump for barring state officials from ICE shooting probe (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

As the FBI looks into the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good, Minnesota state officials have been left out of the investigation. While it was initially supposed to be a joint investigation, federal agents refused to share case information with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The state’s Attorney General, Keith Ellison, has now revealed that his bureau was stopped from taking part in the inquiry by Donald Trump. The AG said in an interview with HuffPost, “This directive appears to be coming from Trump himself.”

Ellison’s comments come after the President outrightly rejected the idea of sharing federal investigative findings with state officials. Trump said in a press conference, “Normally I would, but they’re crooked officials.”

Ellison initially pleaded with the federal law enforcement to allow the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to join the FBI in the investigation. However, the request was declined.

Drew Evans, the Superintendent of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, announced on Thursday, “The investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation.”

Experts have warned that blocking the Bureau from participating in the matter could lead to an unfair outcome. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said, “It feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome.”

Walz added, “And I say that only because people in positions of power have already passed judgment, from the president to the vice president to Kristi Noem, have stood and told you things that are verifiably false, verifiably inaccurate.”

However, the roadblock has not prevented Minnesota from conducting a parallel investigation into the case. Ellison has requested that the public come forward with any evidence regarding the case.

This is not the first time that the state bureau has handled a high-stakes case. Earlier in 2020, George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis. The incident gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement and led to global protests.

Six years later, Good’s death has once again sparked outrage, with people protesting against ICE across various places in the US. Meanwhile, Alpha News released a new video from the ICE agent’s perspective, which showcases Good’s final moments before her shooting.

Ellison expressed disappointment over how his department was refused federal investigative files, but the agents chose to make the video public through a right-wing media outlet.

The AG remarked, “It’s fundamentally unprofessional from a criminal justice standpoint, from an investigatory standpoint … if you’re not releasing any information to the state, why are you releasing information to a propaganda sheet like Alpha News with your own commentary?”

The incident in question took place on January 7, 2026, when 37-year-old Good was sitting in her vehicle and observing a protest against ICE agents who were targeting her neighbors in Minneapolis.

As she tried to drive her car, it brushed against ICE officer Jonathan Ross, who shot her three times. Government officials, including Trump, JD Vance, and Kristi Noem, have called Good an agitator and defended Ross.

