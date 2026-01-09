New Video Reveals Renee Good Blocking ICE So Wife Could Shoot Footage

Newly released Minneapolis ICE shooting video footage has shed additional light on the final moments of Renee Nicole Good. The ICE protester shot by agent Jonathan Ross was actively blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while her wife filmed the encounter, authorities and law enforcement sources say.

The Minnesota ICE protest video, taken moments before the January 7 shooting, shows Renee Good positioning herself between ICE agents and their target vehicle, repeatedly interfering with officers attempting to carry out their duties. Investigators say the footage contradicts early public claims that Good was merely a bystander and instead shows her physically obstructing a lawful enforcement action.

Well well well… Renee Good was intentionally blocking ICE. Her wife/girlfriend gets out to film it to no doubt post online as propaganda. Then the officers approach, she resists and almost kills one. Everything the Media told you was a lie.pic.twitter.com/N5gBtsMYWr — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 9, 2026

According to ICE officials familiar with the investigation, Renee Good can be seen stepping into the agents’ path and refusing to move as commands were issued. At the same time, her wife, Rebecca Good recorded the encounter on a cellphone from close range, capturing the escalating confrontation as agents attempted to gain control of the scene.

Rebecca Good was seen “wielding” her camera as Renee Good confronted Jonathan Ross and other ICE agents. It remains unclear exactly when Renee Good’s wife started and stopped recording the fatal shooting.

This angle clearly shows the ICE agent being hit and dragged on by the car. They say Renee Nicole Good was a mother of three, including a 6-year-old boy who is now an orphan. She tried to make the officers wife a widow. pic.twitter.com/kB6ISs2RPr — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) January 8, 2026

Friends of Renee Good have revealed she was part of a network of activists coordinated through the charter school her six-year-old son attends. The network is focused on actively resisting ICE illegal immigrant enforcement efforts in Minnesota.

‘She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,’ a mother named Leesa who has a child at the same school as Good’s son told The New York Post. “[Renee Good] was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training.”

The Southside Family Charter School has publicly boasted of having a “social justice first” approach to learning and “involving kids in political and liberal social activism.” Renee Good and her wife Rebecca Good moved to the Minneapolis area just last year. The ICE protesting couple reportedly fled the United States after Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2024. They settled briefly in Canada before coming back to America and taking up residence in Minneapolis and joining the local, “ICE Watch Group.”

Leftist woman says she “feels wrong” for paying her respects to Renee Good because she’s a “white woman who’s privileged.” “White tears are not helpful.”pic.twitter.com/ReJat6GgJU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2026

Federal authorities say the Minnesota ICE shooting video is now a key piece of evidence being reviewed by investigators as part of the ongoing inquiry into the shooting, which occurred after Good entered a vehicle during the operation. ICE agents have stated that commands were issued for her to stop, and that the use of deadly force occurred after the situation rapidly deteriorated.

Law enforcement sources say the footage underscores the volatile and unpredictable nature of ICE immigration enforcement operations, particularly when individuals interfere with officers attempting to execute lawful actions. Officials note that ICE agents frequently encounter resistance, distractions, and hostile behavior during arrests, increasing the risk to both officers and civilians.

The agent reportedly involved in the Renee Good shooting, Jonathan Ross, is a Minneapolis-based ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officer and member of the agency’s Special Response Team, a specialized tactical unit trained to handle high-risk situations. Ross is an Iraq War veteran, husband, and father who has served as an ICE agent since at least 2013 and has previously been injured in the line of duty.

Court records show Jonathan Ross was seriously hurt during a separate incident last June in Bloomington, Minnesota, when a suspect dragged him approximately 100 yards during a traffic stop involving a serial illegal immigrant with a lengthy criminal history. That prior encounter has been cited by officials as an example of the dangers ICE agents face during routine operations. Federal officials say the newly surfaced Rene Good video does not change the process of the investigation but provides important context.