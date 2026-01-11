Trump’s Greenland Obsession Takes Alarming Turn as He Reportedly Orders Special Forces to Explore Invasion Plans

It looks like Trump was not making empty threats about taking over Greenland. The President has been fixated on the autonomous Danish territory ever since the US Army carried out a successful operation in Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro along with his wife.

Fresh reports suggest that the POTUS is actively planning a military operation to acquire Greenland. According to sources quoted by the Daily Mail, Trump has already ordered special forces chiefs, including the Joint Special Operations Command, to work out an invasion plan.

The 79-year-old’s endeavor is allegedly being supported by his political adviser, Stephen Miller. Reports suggest that the officials wish to gain control of the Arctic territory before rival nations like Russia or China.

🚨🇺🇸🇬🇱 TRUMP: “MAYBE WE’LL INVADE GREENLAND,” U.S. TOP COMMANDERS: “YOU CAN’T BE SERIOUS” Apparently, Trump asked special forces to draw up an invasion plan for Greenland after getting pumped from the Venezuela operation. But top generals pushed back hard, pic.twitter.com/VOsj9R1tYN — $BEBEeth Designer🇺🇲🇮🇱🇺🇦🇵🇱 (@BITCOINWORLD93) January 11, 2026

The government apparently believes that the Venezuela operation could motivate other countries to strike Greenland and get hold of it by force.

Hence, Trump and his allies are in a rush to lay claim to the island, even though it will infuriate the US’ close ally and NATO member, Denmark.

Fortunately, the Joint Chiefs of Staff are not very keen on carrying out the mission as they believe it would be illegal and would do more harm than good.

Since they can not make the President understand the implications of the operation, they are trying to distract him for now with other global matters.

The source said, “They have tried to distract Trump by talking about less controversial measures, such as intercepting Russian ‘ghost’ ships – a clandestine network of hundreds of vessels operated by Moscow to evade Western sanctions – or launching a strike on Iran.”

Denmark and other European nations have already announced that any attempt to take over Greenland would mark the end of NATO. While the leaders thought this would urge Trump to drop his military plan, sources say the President will instead utilize the mission as a double-edged sword.

He allegedly wants the US to withdraw from NATO, and if European leaders announce the end of the alliance themselves, it would just make his plan easier.

The insiders revealed, “Since Congress would not allow Trump to exit NATO, occupying Greenland could force the Europeans to abandon NATO. If Trump wants to end NATO, this might be the most convenient way to do it.”

Trump wanted to Capture ( Invade , by force ) Green Land country of Area 2.1 million Km2 ( Equivalent to Saudi Arab )

Will Europe sleep this time like what happened to Venezuela ? pic.twitter.com/5fOMuaarJZ — S K Mehta (@kooky_skm) January 11, 2026

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to resolve the Greenland issue also continue as Secretary of State Marco Rubio has set up a meeting with Danish authorities next week.

On the other hand, Trump has time and again said that he is going to make Greenland a part of the US, whether the world likes it or not.

The government has also discussed luring Greenlanders via money, by offering $10,000 to $100,000 to each resident. On the other hand, citizens of the island maintain that they neither want to be associated with the US nor Denmark.

The territory’s politicians released a joint statement denouncing Trump’s takeover plan and said, “We don’t want to be Americans, we don’t want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.”