No Way! Europe Stands United With Denmark After Trump Threatens Greenland

The leading powers in Europe have closed ranks with Denmark and Greenland, following US President Donald Trump and his renewed threats to annex the Arctic island.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and is a NATO ally and a member of the European Union, but has become a focal point of global geopolitics. A joint declaration has been signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom with a clear message:

“Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and only for them, to decide on matters that concern Denmark and Greenland,” the statement said. Other European leaders have since added their support, underlining a growing sense of unity.

The signatories were Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Giorgia Meloni, Donald Tusk, Pedro Sánchez and Keir Starmer. All leaders are well aware of Europe’s strategic dependence on the US for security. However, they have opted to draw a clear line in defense of sovereignty and international law.

Moreover, instead of escalating tensions, the EU leaders seek to strike a careful balance by extending a hand to Trump to propose stronger co-operation on Arctic security. Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that the Arctic island is essential for US “national security” despite the longstanding defense agreement in place between Washington and Copenhagen that already grants the US extensive military access on the island.

“Security in the Arctic remains a key priority for Europe and is fundamental to international and transatlantic security,” the statement reads. Meanwhile the EU declaration comes amid increasingly sharp rhetoric on the part of Trump and his administration, while raising concern across Europe’s capitals on Trump’s intentions.

As noted by CNBC, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielson has welcomed the EU leaders’ show of support. He made a statement on social media, calling for “respectful dialogue through the appropriate diplomatic and political channels” while stressing that the status of Greenland is grounded in international law and the principle of territorial integrity.

The response from European leaders comes among provocative remarks from senior figures in Trump’s administration. Monday night saw Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s advisers, openly behind the idea of the taking of Greenland, while suggesting that force could be brought into play. “We are a superpower, and under President Trump we will act like one,” Miller said.

Comments such as this from Miller have alarmed European leaders and analysts, many of whom warn that Trump’s requirements may extend beyond security concerns and into outright territorial expansion. In response, Europe stresses that Denmark and NATO have in recent years already stepped up their focus on the Arctic.

“NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority, and European allies are intensifying their efforts,” the statement said, noting the increased activity, presence and investment in place to deter potential adversaries. Moreover, the declaration underlines that the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, is an integral part of the NATO alliance.

Mette Frederiksen has now delivered a strong warning, speaking to Danish broadcaster TV2, saying, “We must take the American president seriously when he says he wants Greenland,” she said, adding, “But if the United States were to choose to attack another NATO country militarily, everything would stop – including NATO itself and the security order that has existed since the end of the Second World War.”

In an article for Euronews, Professor Aurélien Colson wrote, “Greenland is not for sale.” However, it is a strong reminder that the rules of the game are being tested. When Trump first spoke of acquiring Greenland, it was tempting to dismiss the idea as a half joke, or half boast. However, he stressed that dismissing him would be a mistake. While the proposal makes no legal political or strategic sense, it does expose a shift in how “power, sovereignty and global order” are now being framed.